The Best Precut Mat Boards for Seamlessly Displaying Your Artwork

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JUNE 11, 2020 10:41 PM)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A mat board adds polish and protection when displaying artwork, a photograph, or a document in a frame. It not only provides separation between the image and the glass but also acts as a visual border that sets off the image and enhances its appearance. Choosing a precut mat board that fits into a standard-size frame is an easy and affordable alternative to expensive custom framing. Our picks below will help you find the best precut mat board for your at-home framing projects.

1. Golden State Art Picture Mats Ideal for packaging work for sale or as gifts, this 25-pack of white bevel-cut mats also includes 25 backing boards and 25 clear bags to protect your work from dirt and moisture. The 4-ply, acid-free, 11-by-14-inch mats have a 7.5-by-9.5-inch opening, perfect for 8-by-10-inch photographs. Amazon Buy: Golden State Art Picture Mats $32.95 Buy it

2. Mat Board Center Mats For mats that bring focus to the framed image, choose these 11-by-14-inch mat boards cut to display an 8-by-10-inch image. Available in a variety of colors the 4-ply, acid-free boards feature a contrasting bright-white beveled edge for a bold, professional finish. This pack of 10 precut mats does not include backer boards. Amazon Buy: Mat Board Center Mats $11.99 Buy it

3. Nielsen Bainbridge Antique White Mat Featuring Bainbridge’s Artcare technology, this mat is made out of 100% archival rag with an anti-aging liner that filters pollutants and prevents the framed image from fading and discoloration. The museum-quality, double-thick 8-ply mat board is a distinctive antique white with a matching beveled edge, and comes with its own archival mounting board. It fits an 11-by-14-inch frame and has a 5-by-7-inch opening for an extra-wide border that showcases the image. Buy: Nielsen Bainbridge Antique White Mat $14.99 Buy it

4. Roylco Stand-Up Picture Frames Providing an easy and economical way to display photographs and art projects, these foldable frames can be used horizontally or vertically. The frames are made out of a sturdy white cardboard that can be decorated for added personalization and are great for classroom projects. Designed to stand up on a tabletop or shelf, they measure 7 by 10.5 inches and are cut to display a 4-by-6-inch image. There are 24 in each pack. Buy: Roylco Stand-Up Picture Frames $28.13 Buy it