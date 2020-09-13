The Best Precut Quilt Squares for Fabric-Based Projects

Before one embarks on the arguably most fun part of quilting (sewing), one has to first overcome the less fun part (cutting). Measuring and slicing out your quilting pieces can be a time-consuming process, especially if you are realizing designs like a twisted log cabin or double wedding ring. To save some energy and time, consider picking up a bundle of precut fabric. These are available in stacks of various-sized squares and are available in myriad prints. Browse our recommendations below to help your next big, impressive quilt come together in a pinch.

1. Connecting Threads Precut Quilting Cotton Fabric Bundle This is a versatile set of squares in common colors that can be used together or to supplement an existing project. It includes 40 five-inch by five-inch squares made of 100% extra-long staple cotton, each one pinked to prevent annoying fraying edges. You get two shades of each color—one light, one dark—which results in a nice range of tonal possibilities. Buy: Connecting Threads Precut Quilting Cotton Fabric… $14.99 Buy it

2. JCS Farmhouse Red Charm Pack For a quilt that calls for a homier look, we like JCS’s precut squares, which are made of 100% cotton homespun fabric. These have small imperfections and slight color variations that give them a handmade look, although they have been steam pressed and professionally cut to give them a sophisticated finish. Featuring a variety of plaid patterns in rustic reds and creams, this pack is a great option for rag stitching. The squares are also meant to fray overtime to yield a pre-loved look. Buy: JCS Farmhouse Red Charm Pack $8.95 Buy it

3. Misscrafts Quilting Fabric You get a lot of fabric in this option, but the caveat is that you can’t choose the patterns yourself. So, while not the best to buy if you have a specific design in mind, Misscrafts’ product has a fun surprise element: You might end up with florals, stripes, polka dots, or super-zany patterns. Each pack of 200 pieces features dozens of prints, with few repeats. The fabric is quite thin, but this is a nice grab bag of good-quality scraps to keep for a rainy-day project. Buy: Misscrafts Quilting Fabric $26.59 Buy it

4. Moda Abby Rose Precut Quilt Squares Cabbage roses are the stars of these squares, which feature serene patterns of the flowers on soft-pink and cream backgrounds. Each is professionally cut using a micropinking process, which keeps edges ultra neat for easier and more seamless piecing. The 42 fabric pieces are made of cotton and are a bright way to add some fresh, spring-themed patterns to any quilt. Buy: Moda Abby Rose Precut Quilt Squares Buy it