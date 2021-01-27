The Best Presentation Books for Storing and Showcasing Artworks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Presentation books are essential accessories for artists. Whether you need to tote your art to a portfolio review, want a portable display to share with clients, or simply need a place to store works, a good book is a wise investment. Filled with sheet protectors that are bound to the spine, these folders have a more streamlined appearance than binders, and they look more professional than a portfolio filled with loose drawings or prints. A reliable presentation book should not only effectively show off your art but safeguard it as well—not necessarily in rough transport, but at least against everyday wear and weathering over time. Find the best presentation book for your needs in our selections below, all of which are acid-free.



1. Itoya Original Art Profolio Itoya’s Profolio is a black presentation book that delivers in affordability, functionality, and style. Its cover, made of a lightweight recycled polypropylene, is rigid to protect contents from abrasion. The interior sheets have a smooth and high-clarity finish, and they quickly accept artwork without static cling. They are also firmly heat-bonded to the cover so you can freely flip through your portfolio without worrying about tearing. Importantly, this book opens totally flat. It features a permanent pocket on its spine where you can insert a label if you wish. Buy: Itoya Original Art Profolio $14.69 Buy it

2. Filexec Art Presentation Book Filexec’s product also features clean-looking, clear sleeves that won’t diminish the impact of your artworks. Roomy enough to fit two pieces of thick paper, they can keep a reliable hold on your pieces without abrading them. This book’s cover, made of polypropylene, has a slightly pebbled surface that is handy to help mask dirt or scratches. It is finished with fabric edges, which offers extra cushioning, though some people might not like the look. Buy: Filexec Art Presentation Book $7.99 Buy it

3. C-Line Presentation Book This book isn’t as robust as the competition, but it’s a perfectly utilitarian option that will serve you well for casual presentation. The soft cover encloses sleeves that are very thin, which gives the overall product a slim profile. However, continual insertion and removal of papers will cause these plastic surfaces to wrinkle and crease. We recommend this option for artists who want to store and show their art, rather than those who frequently handle and reorganize their books. Buy: C-Line Presentation Book $7.77 Buy it

4. Dunwell Binder with Plastic Sleeves If you need a presentation book you can identify in an instant, consider this option from Dunwell. It is available in four colors, from ruby to white, has a front sleeve for slipping in your own custom cover, and is finished with a spine pocket to hold a label. If left unadorned, its polypropylene cover presents a velvety-smooth surface. While this product’s sleeves are thinner than those in Itoya’s book, they are easy to fill and empty. Buy: Dunwell Binder with Plastic Sleeves $8.95 Buy it