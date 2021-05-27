The Best Professional Gouache Sets for Painterly Experimentations

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission

The primary feature of gouache is its opacity. While these paints are similar to watercolor in the way they’re applied to paper, they are formulated so pigments remain near the surface of the paper rather than getting absorbed into its fibers. Like any other paint, gouache comes in a range of grades, and it can get pretty expensive. Pro-grade gouache is typically made with carefully sourced pigments with a low amount of binder; these paints often have a high lightfastness level as well. A good way to save a little money when going for these higher-end options is to purchase a set of tubes. While you can buy sets with dozens of colors, don’t write off smaller selections. Even with just five colors, you can create so many more with these beautifully blendable paints. Find your future favorite gouache set below.

ARTNEWS RECOMMENDS

Holbein Artists’ Gouache Sets

This venerable Japanese paint manufacturer, in business for more than a century, produces one of the very best gouaches for professionals. Paints are made of finely ground pigment without common additives such as calcium carbonate, talc, or titanium dioxide. If you’ve ever worked with student-grade gouache, you might have noticed that it has a chalky, somewhat dull finish. You won’t experience that with Holbein’s, which presents rich and vivid colors that don’t get muddy when mixed. The pigments are naturally opaque, and while they maintain this opacity when spread, the paint can also be thinned to semi-transparency. Holbein offers a larger range of sets than any other brand on our list, each one featuring thoughtfully curated selections from among its 89 colors. Choose from sets with 5, 12, 18, 24, or 84 tubes, each holding 15 milliliters of paint.

WE ALSO LIKE

M. Graham Gouache Primary Set

This is one of the best rewettable gouaches you can buy. M. Graham makes its paints using mostly pure, single-pigment colors and gum arabic, plus pure blackberry honey. The latter adds fluidity and moistness to the paint so it reconstitutes well with just a drop or two of water; it also prevents cracking as the paint dries. This gouache offers a slightly creamier consistency than Holbein’s, lays down smoothly, and blends with ease. M. Graham offers just one set of five—Azo Yellow, Naphthol Red, Cobalt Blue, Ivory Black, and Titanium White—a fantastic palette to introduce you to this superb line. (Just note that this gouache isn’t the best for plein air painting, as it can attract bees.)

ANOTHER GOOD CHOICE

Winsor & Newton Designers’ Gouache Introductory 10-Tube Set

If you use gouache primarily for illustrations or commercial art, consider Winsor & Newton’s Designers line. The company has formulated 80-plus paints that showcase extremely bold, consistent, and vibrant colors. Unlike gouache from, say, Holbein, these paints result from a less fussy selection of ingredients; they’re made with premixed pigments, which helps to keep the cost down. You can use them out of the tube, and they dry to a streak-free, flat matte finish. Winsor & Newton offers an “introductory” set for designers that features 10 colors in 14-milliliter tubes, including ultramarine and ivory black.

STUDENTS’ CHOICE

Royal & Langnickel Gouache Artist Paint Set, 24 Tubes

If you’re a newcomer to gouache and aren’t ready to splurge on top-tier lines but want high-quality paints, consider these from Royal & Langnickel. The gouache has a pleasantly smooth consistency, is easy to manipulate and blend, and can be rehydrated quite well. Just one layer of paint appears opaque and vibrant (although not as rich as pricier brands). Royal & Langnickel offers four sets to choose from, with selections of six to 24 colors. We recommend the last, but any of them make for a fantastic starter set for practice and experimentation.

