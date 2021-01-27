The Best Punch Needle Frames for Your Fiber Creations

Even the work of the most diligent punch needle artists can be ruined without the use of a proper frame, which is why it’s important that you take care to choose a sturdy one. Designed to grip backing fabric, these structures keep your work surface level and unwrinkled so you can punch continuously without facing the unpleasantness of a slack canvas. Most frames are reusable, while others are designed for immediate display. Find your next go-to frame in our picks below.

1. Morgan Lap Stand This frame has an ingenious design that eases the punch needle process in multiple ways. It consists of two plastic hoops that assemble to form an elevated work surface—depending on your project size, choose either the seven-inch or ten-inch hoop; the frame can stand on either end. This frees up both hands, as you can place the frame on a table or even your lap. The hoops also keep your backing cloth nice and taut, so you can spend less time rearranging fabric and more time punching. Finally, the entire structure is collapsible for convenient storage and travel. Buy: Morgan Lap Stand $34.42 Buy it

2. Q-Snap Frame Illustrating simplicity at its finest, these durable plastic frames enable quick setup and fuss-free adjustment. Available in different sizes—mostly squares—they feel more natural in the hand than the curve of traditional hoops, and they also give you more working space. Each features clamps on all four sides that can grip your base material in an instant. You can make micro adjustments to your fabric tension by moving just one, and the rest will stay put. Importantly, they don’t leave marks on the fabric once removed. Buy: Q-Snap Frame $12.32 Buy it

3. Wool Queen Punch Needle Frame A great option for those new to punch needling, this pair of frames comes with monk’s cloth already attached and nicely taut. You can get to punching at once without worrying about the tightness of the fabric, which is made of good-quality, 100 percent cotton. And since the edges are stapled to the back of the frame, you won’t have to worry about your canvas loosening either.

Buy: Wool Queen Punch Needle Frame $22.99 Buy it

4. Dritz Plastic No-Slip Hoop If you like to stick with the classic hoop shape, choose this solidly constructed option. The plastic material is strong, isn’t prone to warping or snapping, and is likely to last for countless projects. Out of all hoop options, this one stands out for its special interlocking design, which keeps both circles anchored—and between them, a fabric base maintained at your ideal tension. The inner hoop features a groove that catches on a ridge jutting from the outer hoop, effectively guarding against sudden slippage. Buy: Dritz Plastic No-Slip Hoop $19.03 Buy it