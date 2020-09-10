The Best Puppet Making Kits to Nurture Kids’ Creativity

A puppet making kit provides a perfect group or solitary activity for creative expression and imaginative play. Wonderful for young kids and great for rainy days, puppet kits include a range of materials to create fully customizable characters. Our picks below will help you find the best kit to fulfill your children’s puppet making dreams.

1. Creativity for Kids Sock Puppets Suitable for children ages three and up, this kit includes enough materials to create three soft and fuzzy sock puppets. The colorful socks can be easily decorated using the included peel-and-stick felt shapes, wiggly eyes, pom-poms, and faux fur for a glue-free, minimal-mess experience. The kit also includes suggestions for puppet shows to bring characters to life. Buy: Creativity for Kids Sock Puppets $15.69 Buy it

2. Alex Toys Paper Bag Puppets This colorful kit includes everything a child needs to make chicken, cow, lion, frog, and elephant puppets using paper bags. You get step-by-step picture instructions, paper bags, stickers, punch-out shapes on cardstock, and a glue stick, and each animal puppet is individually packaged for an organized, low-mess crafting experience. Recommended for children ages three and up, this kit is a great option for those who enjoy following clear directions to create recognizable animal characters. Buy: Alex Toys Paper Bag Puppets $14.49 Buy it

3. Colorations Felt Imaginary Hand Puppet Craft Kit With enough supplies to make 12 puppets, this kit is a fun group activity for classrooms and birthday parties. The 12 colorful pre-sewn thick felt puppets can be fully personalized using the precut collection of ears, tongues, scales, wiggly eyes, and yarn; you provide the glue. This highly customizable puppet kit is suitable for children ages four and up. Buy: Colorations Felt Imaginary Hand Puppet Craft Kit $29.01 Buy it

4. Cate & Levi Hand Puppet Making Kit Using reclaimed wool, this zero-waste kit includes everything needed to create one unique unicorn puppet. Requiring some intermediate sewing skills, this kit is best for children ages seven and up with the help of a parent. Once sewn together, this highly durable and soft puppet can be enjoyed for years. Buy: Cate & Levi Hand Puppet Making Kit $18.25 Buy it