For a Hand-Knit Hat in No Time, We Have the Best Quick-Knit Kits

Give your knitting needles a break and try your hand at loom or finger knitting. The practice dates as far back as ancient Egypt and was popular in Elizabethan England, and today it’s a fun and fast way to make hand-knit pieces. Browse our selection of the best finger weaving and quick-knit kits below.

1. Authentic Knitting Board Double Knit Loom This loom is suitable for both single- and double-knit weaves. Easily construct your loom straight from the box by snapping together a few pieces. The rotating, elevated lap-sized loom makes for easy yarn manipulation, and the sturdy base will stay in place as you knit hats, mittens, scarves, and more. $25.97

2. Creativity for Kids Quick Knit Loom A perfect starter kit for beginners, this set has everything you need to make a cute quick-knit hat. In addition to a circular loom, it has 90 yards of rainbow yarn, a hook, and two rainbow pompoms for adorning the hat. The kit also includes step-by-step instructions and a how-to video on creating loom projects.

3. Made By Me Quick Knit This beginner and kid-friendly loom is a good pick for educators looking to introduce knitting practices to the classroom. Featuring a thick-pegged loom, 50 yards of chunky yarn, a hook, a needle, and an instructional guide, this all-inclusive set is priced affordably. Kids will love the rainbow-bright yarn and how quickly they can create their own hand-knit pieces with this loom. $12.96

4. Make It Real—Knitting This kit has everything you need to make knit beanies, gloves, scarves, and ponytail holders. It features a circular loom, a hook, sparkling beads, and acrylic yarn in pretty shades of aqua and plum. With instructions and a copy of Dream Guide magazine, you'll have plenty of inspiration and guidance. $22.99