For a Hand-Knit Hat in No Time, We Have the Best Quick-Knit Kits

Give your knitting needles a break and try your hand at loom or finger knitting. The practice dates as far back as ancient Egypt and was popular in Elizabethan England, and today it’s a fun and fast way to make hand-knit pieces. Browse our selection of the best finger weaving and quick-knit kits below.
1. Authentic Knitting Board Double Knit Loom
This loom is suitable for both single- and double-knit weaves. Easily construct your loom straight from the box by snapping together a few pieces. The rotating, elevated lap-sized loom makes for easy yarn manipulation, and the sturdy base will stay in place as you knit hats, mittens, scarves, and more.
2. Creativity for Kids Quick Knit Loom
A perfect starter kit for beginners, this set has everything you need to make a cute quick-knit hat. In addition to a circular loom, it has 90 yards of rainbow yarn, a hook, and two rainbow pompoms for adorning the hat. The kit also includes step-by-step instructions and a how-to video on creating loom projects.
3. Made By Me Quick Knit
This beginner and kid-friendly loom is a good pick for educators looking to introduce knitting practices to the classroom. Featuring a thick-pegged loom, 50 yards of chunky yarn, a hook, a needle, and an instructional guide, this all-inclusive set is priced affordably. Kids will love the rainbow-bright yarn and how quickly they can create their own hand-knit pieces with this loom.
4. Make It Real—Knitting
This kit has everything you need to make knit beanies, gloves, scarves, and ponytail holders. It features a circular loom, a hook, sparkling beads, and acrylic yarn in pretty shades of aqua and plum. With instructions and a copy of Dream Guide magazine, you’ll have plenty of inspiration and guidance.
5. Klutz Finger Knitting Craft Kit
Forget the needles and the loom. With this finger knitting craft kit, you can create 15 different items using just your fingers. This set comes with a 56-page manual outlining a variety of projects with easy-to-follow instructions as well as 200 yards of yarn, beads, buttons, a lacing tool, and a stitch holder.