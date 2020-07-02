The Best Quilting Books for Learning and Refining Skills

Whether you are looking for inspiration or instruction, quilting books can guide your design process and help you master new methods. Useful for quilters of all skill levels, these books can offer techniques and tips to fine-tune your craft in a range of quilting styles from traditional to modern to expressively arty. Our picks below will help you find the best book to inspire and enhance your next quilting project. Peruse our picks of the best, below.

1. Better Homes and Gardens: Complete Guide to Quilting A must-have item for any quilter's bookshelf, this comprehensive how-to guide features clear, well-written instructions with color photos and covers all aspects of the quilting process from designing to finishing. Ideal for different skill levels, this book does not include any patterns, but it does offer tips and trouble-shooting advice to master just about every quilting technique.

2. Quilt As-You-Go Made Modern: Fresh Techniques for Busy Quilters Perfect for those wanting to break from precise quilt patterns, this book offers techniques for creating improvised designs. Suitable for beginners and experienced quilters interested in learning the quilt-as-you-go technique, this book provides clear instructions on quick and easy ways to construct a quilt from start to finish. It includes 13 projects and 25 ideas for quilt designs, with many beautiful illustrations to inspire the reader.

3. Quiltmaker's 1,000 Blocks: A Collection of Quilt Blocks from Today's Top Designers This book offers a comprehensive guide to block-making techniques such as appliqué, foundation-piecing, mixed techniques, and piecing, as well as helpful tips for turning blocks into finished quilts. Great for advanced beginners to intermediate quilters, it includes lots of inspiring quilt block designs from traditional to modern. As a bonus, the book comes with a CD of printable PDF templates for featured quilt blocks.

4. Quilting 101: Master Basic Skills and Techniques This comprehensive book for beginners covers essential tools and materials and provides step-by-step instructions with color photographs on basic quilting methods. Offering a firm foundation on which to build quilting skills, this book guides readers through a range of projects that become progressively more difficult. In addition, readers have access to online video tutorials of the techniques and projects featured in the book.