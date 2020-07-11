The Best Quilting Gloves for Gripping Fabrics

Get a grip! Quilting gloves deliver extra gripping power and control when you’re doing free-form quilting and machine sewing. Quilting gloves feature rubberized fingertips that help you grip and move layers of fabric around while sewing. They also help prevent the kind of staining that can come from sweaty or oily hands, and they protect hands from pins and scissors. Beyond quilting, these gloves are great for handling items with smooth surfaces such as paper, metals, and plastics. Office workers wear them while filing papers, and store clerks wear them to protect their hands while stocking items and handling cash. Most gloves work on digital quilting and cash register screens, but they don’t work well on cellphones and tablets. Check care instructions: Most are machine washable, but a few require hand washing.

1. Machingers Quilting Gloves Are you finicky about your quilting gloves? Then try these. Machingers' lightweight, snug gloves are made from comfortable, form-fitting nylon. Hands remain cool and don't sweat, and coated fingertips provide efficient gripping power. The gloves also feature enhanced wrist support, which can help relieve hand and wrist stress over long hours of sewing. The wrist supports also prevent gloves from sliding off hands and keep fingertips from bunching. The gloves are white, and fingertips may stain. They are available in four sizes, from extra small to extra large.

2. Dritz Fons & Porter Machine Quilting Gloves Fons & Porter designed these durable and thick quilter's gloves with extra gripping power: what the company calls "gripper dots" cover the inside of the hand, from the palm to the tips of the fingers. These gloves are great for large-scale projects and extra-smooth materials that require precision handling. Made from cotton, the gloves are cool, comfortable, and machine washable. They are stretchy and fit most hands; their dark blue color hides dirt and contrasts with most fabric colors.

3. Grabaroo's Gloves Grabaroo's gloves aren't only for quilters; they are perfect for scrapbookers, crafters, and printmakers who work with paper. Cashiers, clerks, and office workers wear these gloves when handling paper and cash and when stocking shelves. Durable dots coat fingertips and grip items without slippage. The thick purple fabric, a nylon/spandex blend, provides form-fitting comfort, doesn't show stains, and protect hands from everyday wear and tear. These gloves may your hands quite warm, but they are durable and machine washable.

4. Sullivans Grip Gloves The fingertips of these gloves feature a unique polyurethane coating for ease in gripping and sewing with less drag. The seamless, form-fitting nylon fabric is thin, cool, and comfortable. Their design is ideal for free-form sewing but is also great for precision work such as pinning, changing bobbins, and cutting fabric. These gloves are available in a variety of sizes and fit most hands, but they aren't ideal if you have short fingers. Since they're white, they also tend to stain easily; hand-wash only.