The Best Quilting Pins For Aligning Seams and Fabric Layers

People have been using pins, among the simplest tools ever invented, since Neolithic times. While early humans used thorns, bones, and whittled sticks, Sumerians began using pins made of iron around 5,000 years ago. Wealthy Egyptians wore bronze pins with decorative heads, and ancient Romans fastened their garments with clasps called fibulae. Metal pins were one of life’s little luxuries in early modern Europe, and a bonus given to a merchant after closing a deal was colloquially referred to as pin money. In 1841 an American named John Howe mechanized the production of pins, and partly because of this, quilt making flourished around the same time. Today’s quilting pins are small but mighty tools that keep seams straight and layers of fabric aligned. Designed with a stopper on one end and a point on the other, the right pin should pierce fabric without causing damage and stay in place until you’re ready to remove it. Browse our selection of the best quilting pins below to find the best product for your needs.

1. Clover Flower Head Pins These flower-headed pins come in four pastel colors, packed in a closable case. The flat head is convenient for machine stitching and shows up well on a variety of textiles. With 100 pins per pack, this product is sure to last for a range of projects. Buy: BUY NOW $13.84 Buy it

2. Singer Decorative Head Straight Pins This assorted pack features 100 pins made of rust-resistant nickel-plated steel. The flat plastic heads are shaped like moons, flowers, stars, hearts, and butterflies. They are built to last, and they look good. A reusable plastic case keeps your set organized. Buy: BUY NOW $6.99 Buy it

3. Dritz Quilting Pins These high-quality, extra-long pins come at a low price. Perfect for basting quilt layers and ideal for holding everything from synthetic furs to plush velvets, these steel pins are ultra-durable. The heads are heat resistant, so you can iron your pinned fabric without fear of melting them. Packed in a lidded plastic box, these pins are easy to keep together. Buy: BUY NOW $6.56 Buy it

4. JoyFamily Flat Button-Head Pins These pins come in a range of colors from coral to violet. Capped with plastic, button-shaped heads, these equally fun and functional pins are perfect for both decoration and sewing projects. A lidded clear plastic case keeps these 200 pins neat. Buy: BUY NOW $9.99 Buy it