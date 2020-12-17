The Best Quilting Thread for Strong Stitches

Quilting threads are typically made of cotton or polyester. They are often used for visible stitches on a quilted pattern, as opposed to more hidden ones in apparel or upholstery. That said, 40- or 50-weight threads are the most common, so that they are still ultra-fine and subtle. When searching for the best quilting threads, tensile strength and lint amount are of paramount concern, as failing in either department will make for a cumbersome experience while quilting by hand or by machine. With that in mind, ARTnews recommends the following five quilting threads for your every need.

1. Simthread Cotton Sewing Thread This set of quilting threads is the Goldilocks-approved version. Not too much, not too little, each spool holds 550 yards of 100% cotton sewing thread. It’s just enough to get you through moderately sized projects or those for which you will be using a range of color. And, speaking of colors, this thread set includes 12 different ones, so you have a wide range to choose from. The thread itself is 50 weight, which means that it will produce thin stitches while still retaining strength. Buy: Simthread Cotton Sewing Thread $21.99 Buy it

2. Gutermann Quilting Thread With 220 yards of bright white thread in a single spool, this thread is best for small projects and touch-up jobs. Though there is not that much length to this thread, it’s totally portable and easy to pull out for minor sewing jobs. And, while it’s intended for quilting and embroidery, it can certainly serve as a strong thread option for quick seamstress work for small rips, nips, and tugs on apparel and home décor alike. The 100% mercerized cotton thread has a slight waxed finish, which ensures that it will slide easily through fabrics and helps to prevent tangling while you work. Buy: Gutermann Quilting Thread $5.93 Buy it

3. Connecting Threads Cotton Thread Sets If you’re looking for quilting thread in bulk, consider this one. Though this particular product is sold in blacks, whites, and grays, an array of other colors are also purchasable, be it pinks, greens, blues, and more. For less than $18, you can shop five spools of varying tones that each amount to a whopping 1,200 yards. The thread itself is 100% cotton, which ensures a smoother thread without the worry of lint. Though not for everyone, the thread boasts a slight satin finish, which allows it to easily move through your fabric and also integrate better in the final product. The spindles can always be used freely, but they also fit in most standard sewing machines. Buy: Connecting Threads Cotton Thread Sets $17.99 Buy it

4. Coats: Thread & Zippers Quilting Thread Though this thread works on all fabrics, it’s only suitable for hand quilting and not sewing jobs on a machine, as the spool will not fit. It is strong cotton-covered polyester thread that boasts a glace finish, which helps to prevent it from tangling or twisting as you work. Each spool is sold separately and measures about 325 yards each, and, though this particular product is standard cream in tone, it is sold in a range of 25 different colors for your every project need. The thread is 25 weight, which means that it’s slightly stiffer than others, aiding to prevent in breakage. Buy: Coats: Thread & Zippers Quilting Thread $4.00 Buy it