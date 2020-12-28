The Best Ready-Made Photo Frames With and Without Mats

To create a great gallery of images, you need not only great photographs, but also good-looking frames. It can be challenging to find the ideal frame to display your memories and artwork, however, due to the wide-ranging sizes, finishes, and quality. But taking the time to research your options is well worth it, considering that the result will be on display for all eyes to observe. Choosing a low-quality frame can also lead to unexpected accidents that could damage your photographs. Our recommendations will help you avoid finicky frames and find just the right ones for your needs.

1. Tasse Verre Picture Frame Tasse Verre’s frame, available in black or white, offers a hassle-free way to display photos. Made of solid wood with a slick surface that’s free of grains and imperfections, it encloses your images within clean, sophisticated borders. Each comes with high-density, nonglare glass to make your art look its best. The included white mats are also well constructed and easy to remove and insert. Hooks that allow you to hang the frame horizontally or vertically are securely installed on the back. Buy: Tasse Verre Picture Frame $23.97 Buy it

2. MCS East Village Frame MCS’s frame comes with a sizable white mat that creates a conspicuous, broad border around your photograph. This adds a clean, professional look to the image, but you can also use the space to personalize the result by, for instance, adding an inscription or inviting others to write messages on it. The frame, which is made of pine wood, is slim and elegant, and it’s fitted with a real glass front. Triangle hooks on the back help ensure that the frame sits snug and straight when hung. Buy: MCS East Village Frame $13.29 Buy it

3. Amazing Roo Black Picture Frames While made of low-grade material, this frame will serve you well for informal displays on a budget. They are neatly and securely built from synthetic wood that has a refined finish, and while the mats are quite thin, the front board has a precisely beveled edge to deliver a gallery-like look. The frame also features easy-open swivel tabs rather than the flimsy, foldable metal ones that low-cost frames tend to have. Notably, each frame also comes with real glass, which elevates the final display. Buy: Amazing Roo Black Picture Frames $34.89 Buy it

4. ARTrend Double Mat Picture Frames An easy way to make photographs pop even more in a frame is to use a double mat. This option from ARTrend includes precisely layered mats that form a simple decorative border, which creates subtle shadows as well as depth. A glass cover finishes off the polished look. This frame is made of plastic, so it feels less solid than wooden options, but it doesn’t look cheap, thanks to its solid matte black finish. Buy: ARTrend Double Mat Picture Frames $21.99 Buy it