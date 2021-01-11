Use the Best Ready-Made Picture Frames With and Without Mats for Displaying Your Favorite Pieces

Framing pictures can be a frustrating process. You can find a frame that’s the right size for the job but doesn’t have the right look, or it can be difficult to assemble and hang. Ideally, you would take a picture to a professional, but custom framing is pricey. Ready-made frames are cheaper, but there are some good-quality ones on the market. When choosing your own frame, it can be helpful to find one that comes with a mat, as you can use it for pictures of several sizes, with the option of cutting the mat for a better fit. Build up your gallery wall with our top choices for off-the-rack frames below.

1. Nielsen Bainbridge Artcare Frame Available in four precise sizes, this frame from Nielsen Bainbridge is not only sophisticated but also protective—and in more ways than your typical frame. The solid and smooth wood frame comes with high-quality glass that has UV glazing to prevent its contents from fading due to sunlight, and the included mats—a beveled, 4-ply front mat and 2-ply mount—are acid- and lignin-free to retard the natural deterioration of papers over time. To top things off, this frame is easy to hang, with sturdy, attached rings for either vertical or horizontal mounting. Buy: Nielsen Bainbridge Artcare Frame $11.99 Buy it

2. Frametory Picture Frame Frametory’s product lacks the archival properties of Nielsen Bainbridge’s frame, but it checks off every other box: aesthetics, precision, durability, and ease of use. The black frame itself is made of a dense pressed board, which provides a uniform and smooth look, and it’s fitted with a 2-millimeter glass front that offers excellent clarity. The mat features neat, beveled edges, and the cardboard backing is firm to keep your artwork in place. It also features swivel tabs, rather than sharp flexible fasteners, so you can load the frame quickly without ruining a fingernail; there are sawtooth hangers as well. Buy: Frametory Picture Frame $24.90 Buy it

3. Upsimples Picture Frame Set These frames are a smart pick if you need to hang many pictures and are willing to sacrifice a little quality to prioritize affordability. Sold in a set of 10, they are simple, sturdy, and easy to assemble, with a backing that fits properly and stays in place. The frames are made of plastic, so they doesn’t have the polished look of a higher-end item; however, you do get real glass, which provides great visibility and protection to the artwork. These frames also hang flush against the wall or can be set on a table with the support of the attached stand. Buy: Upsimples Picture Frame Set $35.99 Buy it

4. Egofine Picture Frames If you’re looking for frames in earthier tones, we like these from Egofine, which are available in light brown, walnut, claret red, and two shades of gray. Made of solid wood that is painted by hand, the frame features a natural-grain finish that adds a touch of warmth. You get four frames in this set, and each comes with several mat boards to accommodate different-size pictures. The front is made of plexiglass rather than glass, but you won’t be able to tell from a distance. These are also a smart option if the frames are destined to be in an area where they will frequently be bumped. Buy: Egofine Picture Frames $28.49 Buy it