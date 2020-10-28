To Experiment with Color, These are the Best Rectangular Plastic Palettes for Watercolors

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MAY 20, 2020 4:36 PM)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Watercolors are meant to be mixed. While many watercolor sets have flip tops that can serve as mixing wells, a separate palette opens up another world of rainbow possibilities. A watercolor palette allows you to save your custom shades for easy reactivation. Unlike acrylic or oil paints, which are unusable once they dry on the palette, dried watercolor pigments can be revived simply by adding water. Browse our selection of the best rectangular plastic watercolor palettes below.

1. Creative Mark Eldajon Palette This professional watercolor palette is a great addition to your watercolor set. Its rectangular shape is designed specifically to fit into many portable art boxes, but it’s just as pleasurable to use in your studio. Amazon Buy: Creative Mark Eldajon Palette $16.95 Buy it

2. US Art Supply Rectangular Painting Palette For those looking for a palette with multiple well shapes, choose U.S. Art Supply’s palette. Featuring five small circular wells and five larger rectangular wells, this durable, easy-wash plastic palette is suited for a range of paint types and volumes. It gets the job done and does it well. Buy: US Art Supply Rectangular Painting Palette $4.96 Buy it

3. Amersumer Paint Palettes Educators can stock up on rectangular watercolor palettes with Amersumer’s 30-piece set. Each palette features six wells and measures 5 by 3.3 inches: an convenient size to store and carry. Smooth and strong, these palettes make both blending and cleaning a breeze. The stackable palettes are easily stored in a classroom cabinet or drawer. Buy: Amersumer Paint Palettes $10.51 Buy it

4. Creative Mark Watercolor Palette If you’re looking for a palette with a mix of well sizes and shapes, go with Creative Mark’s option. This 19-well palette measures 9 by 13 inches and features 4 large circular wells, 4 rectangular wells, 4 slanted sections, and 9 small round wells. With ample blending space to create a variety of colors, this palette offers maximum flexibility. Buy: Creative Mark Watercolor Palette $12.98 Buy it