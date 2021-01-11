The Best Respirators for Painting Guard Against Toxic Fumes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Take a breather. Whether you’re working with toxic paints or have a preexisting condition, a respirator can keep you working harder for longer. Protect your lungs and your face from particles and fumes while you cut wood or glass or paint with noxious mediums. Choose a half-cover mask for comfort or a full-cover mask for added protection. Let us help you choose: browse our selection of the best, most effective respirator options below.

1. NASUM Reusable Half-Face Cover This half-face-cover respirator has a mouthpiece that’s made of a food-grade silicone material that feels comfortable on the face and won’t irritate the skin. An elastic face strap helps you to easily adjust the headband to the optimum position, and a well-designed, dual-filtered air-circulation system makes it easy to breathe clean air with little resistance. Equipped with extra filter boxes and cotton filter pads, this respirator is easy to keep in tip-top shape. Buy: NASUM Reusable Half-Face Cover $29.99 Buy it

2. 3M Half-Facepiece Reusable Respirator Though this respirator may be heavy-duty, its feel is lightweight and comfortable. Approved by a government agency for negative air-pressure purifying and supplied-air dual airline applications, this respirator is the real deal. The soft facepiece provides a pleasant fit, and the flexible head straps allow custom adjustment. The mask itself features adjustment points for improved compatibility with other personal protection equipment, like glasses and helmets, and the entire thing can be disassembled for easy cleaning. Buy: 3M Half-Facepiece Reusable Respirator $12.99 Buy it

3. RANKSING Strong Reusable Dust Half-Respirator Educators looking to teach oil painting or woodworking in the classroom would do well to stock some kid-friendly, nonirritating respirators. This unit comes at a reasonable price without compromising quality. Dust- and fume-proof, this facepiece is made of high-quality rubber that won’t irritate the skin. Easy to clean and to wear, the soft, durable food-grade rubber material provides maximum comfort. An exhale-and-inhale double-valve system provides resistance-free respiration, and a stretchy headband allows a custom fit. Buy: RANKSING Strong Reusable Dust Half-Respirator $17.99 Buy it

4. Annvchi Reusable Half-Face Cover Available in a universal size with adjustable straps and a half-face cover made of food-grade silicone that fits almost all face shapes, this respirator is versatile and effective. As an added bonus, the otherwise half-coverage respirator mask comes with a pair of safety glasses, so you can achieve full face coverage. Equipped with eight pieces of filter cotton and two plastic covers, this product makes it easy to keep your respirator in store-bought condition. Buy: Annvchi Reusable Half-Face Cover $27.98 Buy it