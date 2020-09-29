The Best Ribbons for Delicate Finishes and Trims

Tie a bow, weave a pattern, build a wreath. When it comes to ribbons, the creative possibilities are nearly endless. So too, it appears, are the varieties of ribbons, which come in all sorts of widths, finishes, colors, and patterns. Whether you need a temporary embellishment or a permanent trimming, a good ribbon should look attractive and neat while being easy to transform into your wildest designs. Simplify your search with our recommendations below.

1. Vatin Satin Ribbon Vatin’s spool offers everything you’d want in a ribbon: vibrant color, an elegant satin finish, durability, and softness. Made of high-quality polyester, this ribbon is tightly woven and stitched to reduce fraying, so you can freely cut and tie segments while maintaining a neat look. It’s also double-faced, so your final embellishment will show consistent shine from all angles. Finally, we like that this ribbon is available in dozens of colors and a range of widths, so you can combine them while keeping the look consistent with similar products from the same brand. Buy: Vatin Satin Ribbon $6.99 Buy it

2. LaRibbons Solid Color Satin Ribbon Assortment If you’re looking for a ribbon set, we like this one from LaRibbons, which gives you many fun colors to work with, from coral pink to citrus yellow. You get 10 spools of satiny polyester, each one holding 5 yards of slim ribbon—easy to cut and perfect for small jobs. The material is not as soft as our top pick, but some people might find the slight stiffness advantageous. Each ribbon is neatly stitched at the edges to keep it from wearing down as it brushes up against hard surfaces.

Buy: LaRibbons Solid Color Satin Ribbon Assortment $5.90 Buy it

3. Outus Organza Ribbon With its delicate, upscale look, Outus’s ribbon is an ideal material to subtly dress up any project. The organza fabric is neatly woven, so while it’s sheer, it still presents a consistent and refined appearance. It also has a beautiful, faint shine that introduces a touch of sparkle without looking cheap. As for its texture, it is more wispy than scratchy, making it a particularly nice choice for soft, graceful bows. Buy: Outus Organza Ribbon $8.71 Buy it

4. Offray Wide Double Face Satin Ribbon When it comes to ribbons, Offray is one of the brands that reign supreme. Established in 1876, the company is known for consistently high-quality products that are colorfast and washable. Its ribbons also come in a broad range of colors; this wide one, for instance, is available in gorgeous, rich tones of light pink, kiwi green, and antique white. The polyester material is double-faced and has a slight thickness, but it’s still very soft and easy to manipulate. Gentle on the hands, easy to sew, and simply attractive, this is an excellent upgrade to add to your crafting tool kit. Buy: Offray Wide Double Face Satin Ribbon $23.12 Buy it