The Best Robotics Kits for Kids Learning About Engineering, Coding, and Electronics

Arigato, Mr. Roboto! Robotics is a great way to introduce your child to a wide range of related brain-stimulating areas—coding, electronics, 3D printing, mechanical engineering—you name it. We live in an increasingly digitized, mechanized world, why not teach your child early on how to navigate our current world’s STEM-heavy waters? Kids robotics kits teach children the value of hands-on learning and immerse them in the wide world of coding. Whether you’re in the market for a battery operated, solar-powered, or hydraulic-run robot, we’ve got the perfect product for you. Browse our selection of the best robotics kits for kids below.

1. Makeblock mBot Robot Kit Makeblock’s mBot robot can be built within 15 minutes and controlled by remote or via smartphone through the Makeblock app. This kit includes the materials to build a robot on wheels that can turn around, follow a delineated path, and avoid obstacles. A great introductory kit for beginning coders, this kit comes with access to advanced mBlock software, which is one of the most popular entry-level coding platforms. This robot functions via three tiers of coding; if your child doesn’t want to code the bot, they can choose the “draw and run” option, where they can draw a black line that the robot will follow on command. More advanced coding options are included in the mBlock software program. Buy: Makeblock mBot Robot Kit $69.99 Buy it

2. Elenco Teach Tech Hydrobot Arm Kit This kit includes all your child needs to construct a hydro-powered arm lever. Once assembled, this bot can move, grip, and suction various objects. Kids can switch between using the suction cups or pincher grips and will learn about hydrolysis via the hydraulic water plungers that power the robot. With six different axes, the arm can rotate up to 270 degrees from the base. Perfect for future engineers aged twelve and above, this is a great product for older kids. Buy: Elenco Teach Tech Hydrobot Arm Kit $47.23 Buy it

3. 4M Tin Can Robot Available at a fraction of the cost compared to other options on this list, this kit is a great choice for educators or group organizers looking to teach robotic basics. Use this kit to create a silly googly-eyed robot that has pincer arms and moves via rolling wheels. In addition to learning robotic basics, kids will also learn the value of recycling, as this robot uses a recycled soda pop can as its body. Buy: 4M Tin Can Robot $9.97 Buy it

4. Kidwill Solar Robot Kit for Kids Build 14 types of robots with just one kit. Including instructions on how to make everything from a wagging-tail dog to a side-walking crab, this solar-powered robot is recommended for children aged ten and above. With all the materials you need to build a robot that walks, floats, or rolls, this environmentally friendly solar-powered robot is ultra versatile and fun to build. As an added bonus, unlike other products on this list, this kit does come equipped with the necessary batteries. Buy: Kidwill Solar Robot Kit for Kids $17.99 Buy it