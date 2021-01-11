The Best Rolled Flocks for a Wide Range of Art Projects

Flocked fibers, which can range from polyester to cotton to viscose, are extremely versatile materials. Made through the process of flocking, which uses electrostatic to apply small fibers onto an adhesive-coated surface, thus creating an even and flexible coat, these fabrics carry a velveteen-like texture. The results can be used for myriad decorative purposes without the need for an additional adhesive. One convenient way to purchase flocks is in rolled form, which helps to prevent the material from crumpling or wrinkling when not in use. When finding the perfect flock for your needs, we advise that you consider aspects such as cutting efficiency and launderability.



1. Firefly Craft Flocked Heat Transfer Vinyl Bundle This pack of good-quality flocked vinyl is ideal for personalizing all kinds of objects through a heat transfer process. You get six rolls in different colors, and each can be placed in a cutting machine to trace custom designs before being ironed for secure setting on a surface. The exposed side has a pleasingly soft, fuzzy texture. Since this material is washable, you can lay it on fabrics to make garments, pillows, and much more stand out. Buy: Firefly Craft Flocked Heat Transfer Vinyl Bundle $13.99 Buy it

2. HS.DK Self-Adhesive Flocked Fabric If you are looking for a flocked material with a sticky back, consider this polyamide option from HS.DK, which is available in six colors. With a velvety feel, this rolled fabric offers an elegant surface for displaying objects, whether used to line a display case, a drawer, or a frame. Each measures one-millimeter thick and is easy to cut to your desired size while maintaining neat edges. Simply peel the backing to remove the adhesive size and paste it on the desired surface for a smooth, clean appearance. Buy: HS.DK Self-Adhesive Flocked Fabric $19.99 Buy it

3. Mesheshe Self-Adhesive Flocking Liner For a thicker roll of flocked fabric, we recommend this product from Mesheshe, which also has a peel-off backing to protect its gummed side. Each black nylon sheet has a two-millimeter thickness, making it a slightly more plush option. It’s especially useful if you need to cover a surface with unseemly bumps or grooves. This pliable liner feels smooth to the touch and can be cut quickly with a regular pair of scissors. Buy: Mesheshe Self-Adhesive Flocking Liner Buy it

4. Siser StripFlock Pro For a higher-quality, flocked heat-transfer vinyl, go with Siser’s product, which is sold in single rolls. These sheets are quite thin—less than half a millimeter—and cut seamlessly using machines from a Cricut to a Brother. With a texture that feels almost like suede, they are a fun but feel-good material to embellish fabrics, including polyester, cotton, and leather. Adhere them with a heat press or home iron, and even experiment with layering pieces for unique effects. Buy: Siser StripFlock Pro $15.75 Buy it