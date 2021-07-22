Put Your Tools at Your Fingertips With the Best Rolling Craft Supply Storage Cart

ARTnews RECOMMENDS

Honey-Can-Do Rolling Storage Cart

Simple and efficient, this two-column cart is well suited for supplies of all sizes. It rolls smoothly on four casters that can lock in place, and it’s easy to steer using the two handles integrated into the sleek metal frame. You get a dozen plastic drawers to fill: They all measure 9.5 inches wide and 12.5 inches long, but eight are shallow (2.6 inches deep) and four are larger (5.1 inches deep). The plastic is durable and translucent, allowing you to see what’s inside while reducing visual clutter; it’s also easy to clean. Crowning it all is a metal top you can use as a small shelf or work surface.

WE ALSO LIKE

Designa 3-Tier Rolling Cart

Made of steel right down to its wheels, this cart is one of the most durable options on the list. With its open-shelf design, it’s a great choice for artists who like to see exactly where all their supplies are. The three main storage baskets measure about 16 by 12 by 3.5 inches and feature mesh bottoms—so you’ll need to avoid placing tiny items in them. You also get storage hooks, dowels, side pegboard, and pen basket that can be hung on the side to extend the cart’s real estate. Ribbons, tape, wrapping paper, and more will all have a home.

ANOTHER GOOD CHOICE

Iris Storage Cart

This rolling storage cart might be basic, but that doesn’t make it any less useful. Made of plastic from top to toe, it features four transparent drawers with drawer stops, two of them 4 inches deep and the others 8 inches deep. The top features a divided shallow trays for various instruments and other small items. While this particular chest is 26.5 inches high and makes for a great low-cost pick, the brand also makes similar products with up to 10 drawers.

ALSO CONSIDER

Honey-Can-Do Craft Storage Cart

This attractive white cart is a great option if you don’t have a ton of space but need to store supplies of many different shapes and sizes. It has a 19-by-13-inch footprint and reaches a height of 34 inches. On the back, find a paneled compartment to store tall objects; on the front, there are two exposed shelves, three drawers with cutout handles, and a spacious top shelf. The side features two rods for hanging string, ribbon, or textiles. The cart is made of particleboard; this keeps it light and easy to roll around, but it is also more prone to scuffs and chipping than more durable material. The four wheels move smoothly and lock in place.

TOP OF THE LINE

Guidecraft Art Activity Cart

Though relatively expensive, this handsome cart will probably last you a lifetime. It’s made of carefully sanded birch plywood that’s 15mm thick and coated to prevent scratching, and it boasts tons of storage space in several configurations. One end has an open compartment that’s perfect for holding poster board, wrapping paper, or other tall objects. The body features three exposed shelves, one drawer, and several more shelves behind doors. Place even larger objects, or those you need quick access to, on the lipped top. All components, from the hinges to the wheels, are well made to withstand regular use. Our only gripe is that assembly is a little complicated and time consuming.