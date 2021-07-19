The Best Rotary Tool Kits Make Handwork Easier

Rotary tools are among the most versatile gizmos you can keep in your workshop or studio. These handheld workhorses can be fitted with a variety of tips to transform surfaces by polishing, sanding, cutting, engraving, drilling, sharpening, and much more. The applications can range from slicing PVC pipes to trimming your dog’s nails. Rotary tools often come in kits that include dozens of accessories, and it can be wearisome to filter through the sea of products. Our picks below will help make the task a bit easier.

1. Dremel 4000 Rotary Tool Kit This multifaceted rotary tool kit will fulfill multiple crafting needs with its variable speed ranging from 5,000 to 35,000 rpm, its 6 attachments, and its 50 accessories for carving, cleaning, grinding, sanding, polishing, and other tasks. It offers consistent performance at any speed, and its advanced ventilation system prevents heat buildup. Its 360-degree grip zone affords a comfortable and secure grasp as you work on your DIY project. Buy: Dremel 4000 Rotary Tool Kit $149.00 Buy it

2. Worx WX991L 20V Makerx Combo Kit Get ready to do some meticulous work with this set of small and versatile tools from Worx. You get three devices: a rotary tool with a variable speed from 5,000 to 35,000 rpm, an angle grinder that runs from 5,000 to 20,000 rpm, and a wood/metal crafting tool, plus 58 accessories including bits, cutting wheels, and interchangeable tips. All of these items are light, quiet, and easy to hold, given their graceful build. Buy: Worx WX991L 20V Makerx Combo Kit $189.99 Buy it

3. Milwaukee M12TM Rotary Tool Kit Milwaukee’s distinct rotary tool, a portable and cordless device, is a great option for on-the-go crafters. It uses a powerful lithium-ion battery, which has a longer life than its alkaline counterparts, and if it does run down while you’re out at a job, just use the quick 30-minute charger to get going again. The tool runs at 5,000 to 32,000 rpm, and a handy speed dial lets you choose the right setting for your work. The 12-volt device also comes with five cutting wheels. Though there is a lot packed into this tool, it weighs just 1.3 pounds. Buy: Milwaukee M12TM Rotary Tool Kit $115.00 Buy it

4. Wen 2305 Rotary Tool Kit As rotary kits go, this one is extremely budget friendly, but don’t let that fool you; it will go far for small jobs. It has variable speeds from 8,000 to 30,000 rpm and can be used on plastic, wood, glass, and metal. It comes with a large assortment of accessories including high-speed cutters, sanding disks, grinding stones, and drill bits, which will hold up well under normal pressure. The kit also comes with a flex shaft for jobs requiring great precision. Because this attachment can heat up quickly, it’s best used for short durations. Buy: Wen 2305 Rotary Tool Kit $22.00 Buy it