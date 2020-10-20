The Best Rubber Stamp Cleaners for Avid Scrapbookers

All avid stamp users and scrapbookers know that stamps leave crisp impressions when new, but eventually get so saturated with ink that they require a quite deep cleaning. For that, special solvents have been developed that not only bust through any lasting ink that might reside between the cervices, but also condition the rubber to prevent them from drying out. Some are stronger, others nontoxic and more kid-friendly; some come in bottles, others are are all-in-one systems that make it easier than ever to clean your stamps. For the best of the best that ARTnews recommends, consider the below five best rubber stamp cleaners.

1. Grandma’s Secret Rubber Stamp Cleaner As the story goes, this solvent was developed by a woman who was renowned for her rubber stamped cards, and, when the demand became too high, she desperately needed a solvent that would wash them clean and ensure that they were ready for her next massive batch of projects. As such, this rubber stamp cleaner is both gentle and reliable and does the job quickly and efficiently. Not to mention that it’s alcohol-free and nontoxic! Buy: Grandma's Secret Rubber Stamp Cleaner $8.32 Buy it

2. Ranger Inkssentials Water-Based Stamp Cleaner When it comes to cleaning stamps for children, a nontoxic solvent is a must. Not only does it prevent any chemicals from getting in their eyes, but, depending on the age of your stamping crew, it also helps in the possible event that a stamp or two winds up in someone’s mouth. For all those youngsters, consider this nontoxic, biodegradable rubber stamp cleaner that contains no alcohol whatsoever. The bottle is filled with four fluid ounces of liquid and even had a kid-approved bubblegum scent. Buy: Ranger Inkssentials Water-Based Stamp Cleaner $8.65 Buy it

3. Tsukineko StazOn All-Purpose Stamp Cleaner This rubber stamp cleaner contains two ounces of liquid that has a fresh lemon scent. It is fairly potent, so it’s recommended that you avoid contact with your eyes and keep it away from children. That said, it does the cleaning job like few others, wiping away nearly all evidence that your well-loved rubber stamp has ever been touched by inkpads at all. This cleaner is outfitted with a dauber top, which allows for direct contact to the stamp itself and easy cleaning without other brushes, paper towels, or cloths to speak of. Buy: Tsukineko StazOn All-Purpose Stamp Cleaner $6.75 Buy it

4. Tonic Studios Nuvo Stamp Cleaning Pad This rubber stamp cleaner stands out from the rest due to its pad-like design. The tool opens up like a book and contains two pads (one on either side) that are saturated with a cleaning solution. Simply rub your stamps on said pads to clean them thoroughly. While the pros are that it is easy to use, store, and doesn’t require any messy solutions or dirty cloths, the con is that it will eventually wear and dry out, and the entire contraption will have to be replaced. Buy: Tonic Studios Nuvo Stamp Cleaning Pad $14.71 Buy it