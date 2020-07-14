The Best Rubber Stamp Sets for Card-Making, Scrapbooking, and More

Growing in popularity, rubber stamps are useful in making cards and stationery, scrapbooking, and creating custom decorations. They can be applied to a wide variety of surfaces and used in combination with a range of media. When selecting a stamp set that you will want to use over and over again, consider the versatility of the designs and whether the stamps are appropriately sized for your projects. There are thousands of stamp sets to choose from, but our picks below will help you find the best one for your needs.

1. Cavallini Flora & Fauna Rubber Stamps This is a set of finely detailed stamps bearing vintage illustrations of insects, birds, animals, and plants. In an assortment of sizes ranging from 1 to 3 inches, these 10 wood-mounted rubber stamps provide attractive embellishments to cards, gifts, and journals. The set includes a small black ink pad and comes in a metal tin for easy storage. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

2. DECORA Floral Pattern Rubber Stamp This six-piece set features round stamps measuring approximately 1 inch in diameter with cylindrical wooden handles. Excellent for adding patterns to cards, journals, or gift tags, these stamp’s intricate floral designs are universal and can be used for a wide range of occasions. The stamp design goes right up to the edge of the rubber surface for easy, accurate placement. Buy: BUY NOW $6.39 Buy it

3. Dizdkizd Wooden Rubber Stamp Set Add a decorative edge to your creations with this set of 10 retro-inspired lace patterns. Measuring approximately 3.35 inches long, these narrow stamps are the perfect size for adding ornamental borders to cards, stationery, journals, and artwork. Buy: BUY NOW $13.99 Buy it

4. Melissa & Doug Deluxe Wooden Stamp Set A fun educational tool, this set of letter and number stamps is a great way for kids to practice spelling and math. The 70-plus high-quality rubber stamps on grooved wooden handles measure 1.75 by 1.75 inches each and include upper- and lowercase letters, numbers, math symbols, and punctuation marks. Ideal for ages four to six, the stamp set comes with a four-color washable ink pad and a 25-page activity book. Buy: BUY NOW $28.99 Buy it