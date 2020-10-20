The Best Rug Hooking Tools for Creating Intricate Floor Coverings

Rug hooking, the 19th-century craft of pulling loops of fabric through a woven base to produce rugs, can be a meditative and relaxing way to pass time. The process relies on repetitive action with a hooking tool, which consequently has to be durable while feeling comfortable in your hand as it’s in constant motion. Rug hooks come in a variety of sizes and handle shapes, and choosing one will depend on the cuts of fabric you are using and how fast it helps you work. Our picks below will help you make the best decision for your rug projects.

1. Makings Rag Rug Hook and Prodder Kit Makings’s kit offers three high-quality and long-lasting tools for rag rugs in one well-priced package. The rag rug hook features a brass tip that is sturdy and smooth, to effortlessly glide through your hessian base (which is also included), and it features an ergonomic wood handle for maximum comfort and control. You also get a hardwood prodder, for pushing material through the hessian, and a cutting gauge, to help you measure and slice your fabrics. Each is handmade by the British company, which has been producing tools since 1991 and remains a tried and trusted brand. Buy: Makings Rag Rug Hook and Prodder Kit $43.40 Buy it

2. MCG Textiles Heritage Rug Hook-Wood Handle This handsome rug hook offers comfort, ease, and economy. The hardwood handle has a nice weight to it and is comfortable to hold, while the short hook effectively pulls and holds loops as you move it through your backing. The construction does not feel as sturdy as that of Makings’ hook, but this is still a great hook that will serve you well before you decide to upgrade to something fancier. Buy: MCG Textiles Heritage Rug Hook-Wood Handle $9.95 Buy it

3. Lacis Primitive Rug Hook This budget-friendly rug hook is ideal for those who are dipping their toes into the art form. It features a good-sized steel hook attached to a wooden handle that is smooth and well-rounded, to present a comfortable grip. While not a workhorse of a hook, it can help you get started with your first few rugs before you decide how much you want to invest in a new hobby. Buy: Lacis Primitive Rug Hook $5.93 Buy it

4. Gingher Appliqué Scissors If you’re searching for a pair of scissors to improve the process of cleaning up your rug hooking strips, we recommend Gingher’s scissors, which are designed for maximum precision and control. They feature strong duckbill blades made of nickel with a double-plated chrome finish, which help to protect your fabric as you snip off excess ends. We also like the offset handle that allows for more comfortable hand positioning as you cut. Buy: Gingher Appliqué Scissors $25.02 Buy it