The Best Safety Pins for Holding It Together

Safety pins are ubiquitous these days, but where did they come from? The first clothing fasteners date back to the ancient Mycenaeans, who began using clips called fibulae during the 14th century BC. However, the modern safety pin in the form of a twisted wire with spring action and a clasp owes its origins to a 19th-century inventor named Walter Hunt, who came up with the idea to settle a $15 debt and received a patent in 1849. The pin was marketed as keeping fingers safe from injury, hence the name “safety pin.” Safety pins today are useful for everything from alteration to decoration, an essential item for every sewing kit and craft drawer. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Cocostar Safety Pins Set This 700-piece assortment includes safety pins in five sizes and three colors. With small, medium and large pins ranging in size from 19 to 54 millimeters in black, gold, and silver tones, you'll be sure to find a fastener that's right for the moment. This set come sorted in a hard plastic lidded box, so you can easily stay organized.

2. Creative Impressions Safety Pins If you're a color lover, pick up this pack of 50 assorted pastel pins in hues of lavender, robin's egg blue, rose, celadon, and lemon. These 19-millimeter pins spice up everyday mending projects and serve as great decoration for DIY projects.

3. All In One Animal and Fruit Safety Pins All in One's pack of 20 pins is a great kid-safe option. Each pin is designed with a child-proof plastic closure and measures 53 millimeters. With clasps designed to look like grapes, ladybugs, teddy bears, apples, and bunnies, these pins are fun to use and easy to spot if dropped on the classroom floor.

4. Mr. Pen Silver Safety Pins Mr. Pen's pack of 200 pins come in a convenient reusable container that makes it easy to keep organized. These 50-millimeter safety pins are versatile and can pin everything from chiffon to denim. Made of high-grade steel with a nickel finish, these classic silver pins stay polished-looking and won't rust or corrode.