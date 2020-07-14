The Best Sand Art Kits for Creating a Vibrant Display That Fits In a Bottle

Sand art kits make a wonderful hands-on activity at kids’ parties, fairs, or summer camps, providing an interactive project that results in a unique, colorful keepsake. Available in bulk sets or individually packaged, sand art kits are easy to use and safe for young kids. Our picks below will help you find the best sand art kit for your special occasion or for everyday creativity.

1. Kraftic Sand Art Kit This excellent all-in-one kit has 10 fun bottle designs, including one that can be turned into a wearable pendant, and 13 bags of brightly colored sand—the largest selection of colors of any kit we’ve found. The kit also includes an easy-fill funnel and handy design stick. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

2. Creativity for Kids Rainbow Sandland This sand kit includes all the supplies to create one large sand display. You get a curved plastic vessel and six bright colors of sand (including one that glitters) to create a fantasy world using the provided funnel and design tool. Once the sand is layered, the provided foam base and top help to keep everything in place. As a final touch, users can decorate the outside with stickers and place a mini unicorn figurine inside. More suitable for individual play than for a group activity, this sand kit is sure to spark your child’s creativity. Buy: BUY NOW $13.50 Buy it

3. Creative Kids Sand Art Kit This kit has some of the most exciting bottle shapes available, including a dolphin, butterfly, horse, and potted plant, with special looped caps to turn three of the bottles into pendants. There are nine bags of brightly colored sand plus one small glitter sand bag to choose from, allowing lots of room to experiment. While the package includes everything needed to complete the sand art project, there is only one funnel and detailing stick, so it may be difficult for two or more kids to work on their project simultaneously. Buy: BUY NOW $32.00 Buy it

4. Liberty Imports Sand Art Kits This is a value pack of 12 individual sand art kits. Each kit includes a plastic display bottle in one of four possible shapes, four bright sand colors, a mini funnel, and a long stick. There will be no fighting over sand with these perfectly portioned, all-inclusive kits. Buy: BUY NOW $26.95 Buy it