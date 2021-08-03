You Won’t Rub the Wrong Way With the Best Sandpaper

Sandpaper can be used for everything from shaping wood to polishing metal. It’s an essential tool not only for handymen but also for woodworkers, jewelry makers, and artists. The most basic variable when choosing sandpaper is the grit, a rating of the size of the abrasive particles on the paper’s surface (the higher the number, the finer the particles). While knowing what grit you need for a particular job is important, you also must consider quality. Inferior resins or adhesives can shed grit; thin paper backings can tear. The material used for the grit can be natural or synthetic, with the latter being often more durable and all-purpose. The following selections are all reliable and efficient sheets of general-purpose sandpaper for hand sanding.

1. Fandeli Multipurpose Professional Sandpape Fandeli is a respected Mexican abrasives company that has been making sandpaper since 1927. Its care and expertise is apparent in these long-lasting, durable, professional-grade sheets. This package contains three highly usable grits: a coarse 80, a medium 120, and a fine 220. Buy: Fandeli Multipurpose Professional Sandpape $13.99 Buy it

2. Miady Assorted Grit Sandpaper This wide-ranging variety pack contains 36 sheets of sandpaper (9 by 3.6 inches each) made with silicon carbide, the most durable synthetic grit material. Silicon carbide can be used wet or dry on anything from plastic and softwoods to metal and hardwoods. Be sure to check the best coarseness for your project and material before you start. Buy: Miady Assorted Grit Sandpaper $7.99 Buy it

3. 3M General Purpose Sandpaper 3M sandpaper is ubiquitous for good reason: It’s reliable. Even the company’s low-end option here is perfect for plenty of uses. Made with uniform aluminum oxide grit, it can be used to strip paint, sand wood, or polish metal. The sheets are cut to 3⅔ by 9 inches—perfect for folding in half or for use with a handheld sander. Buy: 3M General Purpose Sandpaper $3.34 Buy it

4. Dura-Gold Sandpaper Roll This roll of sandpaper is best for metalworkers who want to sand or polish various metals. The wide selection of available grits—from 40 to ultrafine 1,000—makes choosing the exact coarseness for your project easy. The paper has an adhesive backing and comes in a 10-yard-long roll that is 2¾ inches wide, which is compatible with most hand sanding tools. Buy: Dura-Gold Sandpaper Roll $20.99 Buy it