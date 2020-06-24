The Best Paper Scissors for Cutting and Trimming

Whether you’re a serious paper crafter or serial giver of beautifully wrapped gifts, every person needs a good pair of paper scissors. From slicing through kraft paper to trimming cardstock, the essential tool should carry the same basic characteristics: sharp blades, a comfortable grip, and strength to reliably accomplish the task at hand and all those to come. Our recommendations below will help you find the best tools for any job.

1. Fiskars Original Scissors There’s a reason why these orange-handled scissors from the Finnish company seem to be just about everywhere. Developed more than 50 years ago, the iconic tool has razor-sharp and versatile stainless steel blades, an ergonomic handle, and a durable central screw to keep the blades moving back and forth with just the right amount of resistance. While originally designed for fabric, these scissors perform superbly with most everyday papers, with its blades cutting all the way to the tip. Easy to steer, it can glide through thinner sheets but also slice cardboard with ease.

2. Westcott Titanium Bonded Scissors For scissors that can cut through heavy paper stock, we recommend this pair from the tried and true scissors brand Westcott, The titanium-bonded blades can slice through materials like cardboard, card stock, and laminate with little effort, and the plastic handles have a gentle contour that prevents cramping or other stresses to your hand. This is a tool that will last a long time, from the sharpness of its blades to the structure of its handles.

3. Niutop Scissors If you need multiple pairs of scissors or are constantly misplacing yours, this option presents a great multipack value. You get four scissors in fun colors, each with stainless steel blades that are sharp enough to cut through thinner papers. Comfortable for small and large hands alike, they are a great option both for older children and adults. These scissors feel slightly flimsier than our other picks, but they will serve you well for easygoing tasks. Buy: BUY NOW $8.99 Buy it

4. Scotch Precision Scissors These scissors check off all the major boxes. They are astonishingly sharp, with stainless steel blades able to smoothly cut through a range of paper stocks with clean and controlled lines. They come with a rubberized grip that enhances comfort for long periods of use. But they especially stand out for their universal design, which both righties and lefties can enjoy. The thumbholes are shaped to accommodate the natural squeezing action of all users, reducing not only awkwardness but also pain and swelling over time.