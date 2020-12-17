The Best Scrapbook-Making Kits for Young Crafters

For centuries, humans have collected letters, pictures, recipes, and other ephemera and preserved them in books. Even as the physical forms of these materials have evolved, along with the tools to save them for posterity, the scrapbooking process has largely stayed the same. And it’s not so surprising that the activity is well alive and flourishing today: In a time when so much of our lives unfold online, it’s especially meaningful to keep physical capsules of important moments and memories. To introduce children to scrapbooking, consider purchasing a kit, which can come with lots of themed papers, essential materials, and even the book itself.

1. Amassan Scrapbook DIY Kit This kit provides everything needed to create a memorable scrapbook, save for personal mementos. You not only get a book but also colorful marker pens, scissors with decorative blades, stamps, ink, stencils, photo corners, and a lot of stickers. This option is our top pick because it really is a blank slate: The book, which is spiral bound, is filled with simple but sleek black paper, and the provided accessories feature open-ended, decorative patterns rather than pointed thematic designs. And everything included is well made, particularly the satisfyingly heavy cardstock pages.

2. Me & My Big Ideas Scrapbook Kit If you’re interested in a themed scrapbooking kit, we like this inspiring one. It includes decorative papers and stickers in elegant colors and typefaces, which can all come together on the page to create glamorous compilations of life events. Budding scrapbookers can cut out and paste festive banners, labels, and patterns for backgrounds, or affix messages that are uplifting, like “Time well spent” and “Dream big.” You’ll have to provide the book, but this option offers a lot of material to transform whatever canvas you find.

3. Just My Style Ultimate Scrapbook Another comprehensive kit, this product is suitable for young children and is a great way for them to explore the art of visual journaling. It features a hardcover scrapbook, 270 punch-out shapes, 355 stickers, and lots of sequins and gems. Kids also get a pen, child-friendly scissors, and a glue stick. While the kit’s aesthetic leans into traditionally “girly” iconography, messaging, and colors, we’re certain that artists of any gender can delight in sifting through the plethora of material to design their own keepsake book. Buy: Just My Style Ultimate Scrapbook $14.99 Buy it

4. Alex Eco Crafts Scrapbook Scrapbooking, by nature, requires the use of a lot of paper. This option by Alex Toys Store makes the process a little greener, featuring some carefully sourced materials. The included scrapbook, for instance, is made of recycled cardboard, while the six pencils are made of sustainably sourced wood. All the included patterned paper and stickers are also printed with soy ink. Best of all, the kit still delivers on quality, with materials that both feel and look good. Buy: Alex Eco Crafts Scrapbook $28.74 Buy it