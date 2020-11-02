The Best Scrapbooking Papers for Everyday Crafting

Many think of scrapbooking as modern, but it goes back centuries. In 1400s England, “commonplace books” emerged as a way to compile info—recipes, quotations, letters, poems. The 1500s’ “friendship albums” resembled yearbooks, where friends signed, with illustrations, and notes. In 1775, James Granger published a history of England that included blank pages for personalization. Around 1900, young women’s friendship albums began to resemble current scrapbooks, holding playbills, ticket stubs, illustrations, photographs, small trinkets, and so on. Many preserved travel ephemera: Mark Twain famously carried scrapbooks to collect souvenirs, clippings, and pictures. Join the long tradition, spruce up your scrapbook with special paper, and let us help you browse the best selection below.

1. Colorbok Designer Paper Pad For patterned paper with a beachy vibe, go with this pack of 12-inch by 12-inch square sheets. Featuring geometric patterns in shades of yellow, peach, aqua, and navy, this paper will add a sunny touch to any scrapbook page. Including fifty sheets per pack with two sheets of each design, there’s plenty of pattern to go around. Buy: Colorbok Designer Paper Pad $5.88 Buy it

2. Scrapbook Customs Burlap & Lace Scrapbook Kit Acid- and lignin-free, this high-quality scrapbook paper stands the test of time. Including 12 sheets of square paper measuring 12 by 12 inches, each sheet is double-sided for a two-for-one effect. Printed with designs of lace, rosettes, and fleurs-de-lis, in sophisticated shades of gold, aqua, navy, and mauve, this paper has a pretty and traditional look. Featuring six patterns, each pack includes two of each paper design. Buy: Scrapbook Customs Burlap & Lace Scrapbook Kit $11.50 Buy it

3. Teacher Created Resources Farmhouse Chic Scrapbook Project Paper Pad This 80-sheet pack includes the most material per unit on this list. Acid-free, this patterned paper won’t fade or become dull over time and comes with four sheets each of twenty assorted designs. Each sheet measures 12 by 12 inches and is printed with a variation on a rustic wood-grain pattern that evokes a farmhouse chic aesthetic. Buy: Teacher Created Resources Farmhouse Chic… $15.80 Buy it

4. American Crafts Cardstock Pad The only solid-colored cardstock on this list, this heavyweight, solid-core paper is a great choice for your scrapbooking, die cutting, embossing, or card-making project. Acid-free and archival safe, each 48-sheet pack includes a wide range of colors from neutrals to rainbow brights to pastels. While some cardstock has a white core that shows through when you cut or fold the paper, this paper has a colored core that matches the rest of the sheet for a clean and polished look. Buy: American Crafts Cardstock Pad $18.75 Buy it