The Best Self-Adhesive Vinyl Sheets for Indoor and Outdoor Projects

Want to make your own decals for your office, car, or brand? Self-adhesive vinyl sheets are perfect for creating signs and logos, indoor or outdoor advertising graphics, and wall and window decor. Self-adhesive vinyl can be cut into a variety of shapes and can stick to most flat and curved surfaces including plastic, metal, glass, painted wood, aluminum, and some painted concrete or plaster walls. Browse our selection below to find the best self-adhesive vinyl sheets for your project.

1. Arteza Self Adhesive Vinyl Sheets

Arteza’s 42 pack of vibrant self-adhesive vinyl sheets are an eye-catching material to use indoors and outdoors. These vinyl sheets are waterproof and will stay put until you’re ready to peel them off. Thin and flexible yet strong, these sheets adhere to plastic, metal, glass, and wood. Each sheet is compatible with most cutting machines and craft cutters and can be easily customized in terms of size and shape.

2. iImagine Vinyl Self-Adhesive Vinyl Sheets

If you want your vinyl applications to be permanent, go with this 72-pack from iImagine. Available in an assortment of glossy, matte, and metallic colors, these vinyl sheets measure 12 inches square. They work best on clean surfaces such as glass, ceramic, paper, plastic, and metal. They will hold up outdoors and are dishwasher safe, and they work well with Silhouette Cameo, Cricut, and other craft cutters.

3. Vinyl Ease Permanent Adhesive Vinyl

Vinyl Ease’s 30-pack of 6 x12-inch permanent vinyl sheets are made to last for up to five years and can be used on mirrors, glass, wood, ceramic, and paper. Including a variety of assorted solid colors, these sheets are vibrant and perfect for home decor, scrapbooking, lettering, and making sand decals. They work with a variety of craft cutters and have a 3mm thickness. Not meant for heat press or printing.

4. Swisselite Premium Permanent Self-Adhesive Vinyl Sheets

Swisselite’s pack of 32 multicolored vinyl sheets feature metallic, matte, and glossy colors. The adhesive backing has an easy peel-off liner. The 12-inch-square sheets are both waterproof and permanent and work with a variety of craft cutters. Guaranteed to last for up to five years indoors and four years outdoors, these sheets are sturdy, vibrant, and well designed.

5. TeekayBrands Permanent Self-Adhesive Backed Vinyl Sheets

If all you need is utility-grade, white vinyl sheets, go with TeekayBrands’ 10-pack. These glossy sheets are strong and waterproof, designed to last five years indoors and three years outdoors. Compatible with most craft cutters, these vinyl stickers are easy to peel and quick to adhere.