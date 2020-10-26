The Best Self-Moistening Water Brushes for Artists on the Move

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MAY 15, 2020 5:46 PAM)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Super convenient for artists on the go, self-moistening water brushes are just paintbrushes with a water reservoir in the shaft: you simply fill up a water brush and get to work. Water brushes are perfect for aquarelle-style painting in watercolor or aquatint. They can be used with watercolor pens and pencils, or with powdered or solid pigment to avoid the mess and hassle of extra tools. They are also a must-have addition to any pocket watercolor kit for plein air painting. Browse our roundup below to find the best brush for you.

1. Arteza Water Brush Set Arteza’s six-pack of water brushes includes pointed- and flat-tip brushes that are perfect for artists on the go. The durable nylon brush tips hold their shape to ensure precise mark making. You can fill the barrel with either water or ink and use the “EZ squeeze” design to control the flow. Convenient to transport, easy to clean and use, these brushes are a no-brainer add-on to any artist’s tool kit. Buy: Arteza Water Brush Set $11.99 Buy it

2. Artify Water Brush Pen Set Artify’s water brush set includes four point-tip brush pens and two flat-tip brush pens. This new design holds twice as much water as the product it replaces. The nylon brush tips don’t spray, spread, or smear, and the easy-to-squeeze barrel and valve system allows you to control the flow of water. Useful for solid watercolors, powdered pigment, and watercolor pencils, pens, and markers, these self-moistening brushes spread and smooth colors beautifully. Buy: Artify Water Brush Pen Set $7.99 Buy it

3. Ohuhu Water Coloring Brush Pens Ohuhu’s set of six self-moistening brushes includes point-tip and flat-tip brush pens in small, medium, and large sizes. The nylon-fiber brush tips keep their shape to ensure precise mark making. You can fill the barrel with either water or ink and squeeze it to control flow. Easy to clean and easy to use, these brushes are a convenient alternative to classic paintbrushes. Buy: Ohuhu Water Coloring Brush Pens $10.99 Buy it

4. Pentel Arts Aquash Water Brushes Pentel’s brushes are easy to fill and easy to use. Simply pour water into the wide-mouth opening and pour out when finished. If you use ink or paint in the reservoir, these are a notably easy-to-clean option. To release water, squeeze the shaft. Unlike other brushes, these hold their shape after repeated uses, meaning you won’t be bothered by errant bristles so you can effortlessly fill and go. Amazon Buy: Pentel Arts Aquash Water Brushes $18.36 Buy it