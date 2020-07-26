The Best Sequins for Festive Art Projects

Whether you are making a shiny garment or a dazzling decorative ornament, you’re going to need a decent amount of sequins to do the job. These little disks with a hole at the center, which were historically fashioned out of metal, are now made of plastic, so they’re quite affordable. If you’re a busy crafter, it might be smart to keep a box of sequins at hand so you can instantly add a little glamour to your work. Our recommendations, below, will help you choose the best product for your needs.

1. Sorrento Crafts Rainbow Sequins If you're looking for a well-organized assortment of colorful sequins, look no further. This set includes standard-size (5 millimeter) sequins in 15 hues from deep purple and red to pastel yellow and pink. The sequins are durable and have a satisfying shine. You also receive a sleek plastic box with 15 compartments so you can keep your sequins separated by color in one place. You get enough sequins, packaged in individual bags, to fill each section about twice over.

2. Whaline Loose Sequins This single box of sequins is perfect for crafters who don't need specific sorted colors. The plastic case contains 20,000 sequins in Technicolor shades like turquoise, gold, and silver, with each sequin measuring about 6 millimeters in diameter. Whether you are sprinkling them over a glue-coated card, adding them to a gift bag, or tossing them in the air like confetti, the effect is festive and eye-catching. It's a smart, compact pick for which you'll find many uses.

3. Bilipala Clear Sequins Colorful sequins are delightful, but clear ones can add a beautiful, shimmering effect to any surface while allowing a glimpse of the underlying material. We like this bulk pack of 3,000 sequins, which are partially transparent but present an opalescent shine when lit. Each measures about 6 millimeters in diameter. While they appear delicate and diaphanous, they aren't flimsy; they can be sewn onto garments and other objects without bending out of shape from too much movement.

4. Chenille Kraft Creativity Street Sequins & Spangles Here's a slightly nontraditional option. This jar of baubles includes both sequins and spangles—circular metallic pieces that have holes near the edge rather than at the center. They come in different shapes, from circles of different sizes and opacities to stars, starbursts, and leaves. Some of these are also flat rather than raised like standard sequins, which makes them easier to glue down. While you will have to pour small amounts out to locate a specific shape, the jar is a convenient container for distributing and storing the pieces. The nearly 9-ounce vessel comes filled to the brim so you get your money's worth.

