The Best Serger Machines for Clean Seams

Want more professional-looking finishes on the garments you create? Try using a serger. Sometimes referred to as “overlock” sewing machines, sergers simultaneously trim fabric and stitch a special, durable seam whose threads lock around the textile’s edge. Sergers make fast work: While traditional sewing machines use only one or two threads mounted on a bobbin, sergers use three to eight thread cones at a time to achieve this “locked” seam. There are three main types of serger, categorized by the number of threads used for each operation. A 2–4 thread serger makes a two-thread overlocked edge, a 3–4 stitcher uses three or four threads, and a five-thread serger uses three threads for the overlocked edge and two for the seam line. All sergers come equipped with both utility and decorative stitch settings and can perform other roles such as gathering fabric, seaming knits, coverstitching, chain stitching, and creating a rolled hem and a flatlock seam. Sergers are a hefty investment, so it’s important to do your research before choosing. Browse our selection of the best products below.

1. Brother 2340CV Coverstitch Serger This 2-3-4 coverstitch serger has a maximum speed of 1,100 stitches per minute. The multiple-thread overlock seam can be adjusted to measure from 3 to 6 millimeters depending on the thickness of the material. The thread cones are color-coded for easy identification and adjustment, and the fast thread looper system makes for convenient use. Extra sewing accessories include multiple feet for different stitches, a needle set, thread nets, tweezers, and more. Buy: Brother 2340CV Coverstitch Serger $419.99 Buy it

2. Singer ProFinish 14CG754 Serger From a long-trusted brand, this machine has a sewing capacity of 1,300 stitches per minute. Another 2-3-4 thread option, like the Brother product above, this serger facilitates adjustable stitch length and width, has a differential feed to avoid jams, and is designed with color-coded lay-in threading for ease of use. The optional free arm makes sewing sleeves and cuffs a breeze, and a rolled hem mode that works via lever is preprogrammed with four stitches. This product comes with a host of sewing accessories including needles, tweezers, an all-purpose foot, and more. Buy: Singer ProFinish 14CG754 Serger $446.48 Buy it

3. JUKI MO654DE Serger This 2-3-4 thread serger comes in a smaller size and features a handle for easy carrying. With color-coded threading, an automatic rolled hem feature, a differential feed system, and adjustable stitch length, this machine doesn’t compromise capability for compactness. It comes equipped with a wide variety of presser feet for cording, blind stitches, piping, and gathering and has a sewing rate of 1,500 stitches per minute. Buy: JUKI MO654DE Serger $699.00 Buy it

4. Juki MO-1000 Serger If you have trouble threading machines and needles, this is the tool for you. Designed with an air-powered threading system, this serger threads itself with the push of a button, and it will thread your needle, too. The adjustable differential feed makes sewing stretch knits and chiffons a simple task, and the LED sewing light helps illuminate the needle area. Constructed with sound-reducing technology, this serger runs quietly and with reduced vibration. Buy: Juki MO-1000 Serger $1,299.00 Buy it