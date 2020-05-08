Explore the Best Sets of Colored Pencils

Colored pencils are an essential tool for artists, illustrators, and coloring-book devotees alike. An immediate source of mess-free color in a wide range of hues, they’re an ideal medium for everything from preliminary sketches to finished drawings and from pattern design to interior decorating. Our picks below will help you find the best brand for your project.

1. Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils Founded as the Eagle Pencil Company in 1856, Prismacolor has long maintained its reputation as a purveyor of high-quality materials for artists. The company’s soft, pigment-rich Premier colored pencils deliver smooth, saturated color on most papers. The pencil’s wax-based, as opposed to a harder oil-based, core makes blending, layering, and shading easy while still being hard enough to sharpen to a fine point. This product is available in boxes in quantities from 24 to 150 pencils; the 72-count tin, featuring a full spectrum of hues as well as neutrals, metallic, and several gradations of gray, offers a wide enough range of colors for most projects. And, because the pencils can also be purchased individually, colors can be added or replaced as needed without having to buy a whole new set. Buy: Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils, Soft Core, 72 Pack $64.13 Buy it

2. Arteza Colored Pencils Nearly as good in terms of variety and quality is Arteza’s set of 120 colored pencils. Though their cores are also wax based, the pencils are slightly harder, making them a bit more resistant to breakage and more easily sharpened to a precision point. It also means that coverage is lighter overall, but this is more than offset by the pencils’ suitability for fine work. Marketed as professional quality, this set is affordable enough for nonprofessionals, as well as for professionals wanting a separate set for detailed work. Buy: ARTEZA Colored Pencils, Professional Set of 120 Colors, Soft Wax-Based Cores, Ideal for Drawing Art, Sketching, Shading & Coloring, Vibrant Artist Pencils for Beginners & Pro Artists in Tin Box $79.99 Buy it

3. Sargent Art Colored Pencils Sargent Art’s colored pencil set is an economical choice for schools and helping organizations. For a fraction of the cost per pencil of the other sets, this product offers 50 good-quality pencils in a very usable range of colors, including white. While the box is not as durable as the tins offered by other manufacturers, and coverage can vary according to color, this is an above-average set for a great price, perfect for buying in bulk. Buy: Sargent Art Premium Coloring Pencils, Pack of 50 Assorted Colors, 22-7251 $16.00 Buy it

4. Faber-Castell Polychromos Colour Pencils The only colored pencil on our list with an oil-based core, these pencils lay down rich, fade-resistant color that will never “bloom” as some wax-based colors can. Tending on the hard side and featuring strong, pigment-rich color, they are ideal for layering. A bonded core makes the leads resistant to breaking inside the barrel if the pencil is dropped. While oil-based pencils can be pricey, this top-quality pencil delivers. Buy: Faber-Castel 110060 Polychromos Colored Pencil Set In Metal Tin, 60 Pieces $95.00 Buy it