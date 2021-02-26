The Best Sew-On Snaps for Multifarious Uses

When it comes to fasteners, those who sew have an arsenal from which to choose. Snaps, used to hold overlapping edges of fabric together, are a common choice for their versatility and ease of use. The traditional sew-on kind, which come in a variety of metal finishes, are a popular option as they are relatively easy to attach to clothing with a whipstitch and can be hidden on the underside of a fabric. Good ones will join together securely and stay put until you pull them open with a single gesture. Read on to discover the best sew-on snaps for your project.

1. Dritz Sew-On Snaps The sew-on snaps from this long favored company are both durable and easy to open and close. Available in 12 sizes and seven finishes to suit virtually any project, the components fit together perfectly and won’t accidentally come undone with rigorous movement. Not only do they feature guide holes so you can properly align them when you sew them on, but they also have S-shaped metal reinforcements that help reduce strain on them. Additionally, there’s a hole in the middle so you can stick a pin through and keep your snap in place as you stitch. Buy: Dritz Sew-On Snaps $11.92 Buy it

2. Cotowin Sew-On Snaps If standard matte black snaps are what you seek—and Dritz’s are sold out—go with this multipack. You get more 15-millimeter snaps for a lower price, and they work just as well. Made of copper and painted over, they open and close with minimal effort, are consistent in shape, and feature four holes for alignment and stitching into place. These snaps do not have central holes, however, so you can’t pin them as you sew. Buy: Cotowin Sew-On Snaps $5.99 Buy it

3. Kenkio Sew-On Snap Buttons We like this option as it comes with snaps in two sizes, 8 and 10 millimeters, and two colors, silver and black. You get a whopping 60 in total, which makes this a particularly smart pick for classrooms or sharing among a circle of sewers. The snaps are consistently sized so you can match a black socket to a silver ball and vice versa. They also come sorted—thank goodness—in four ziplock bags. Buy: Kenkio Sew-On Snap Buttons $6.99 Buy it

4. Rosenice Sew-On Snaps If all you need are lots of silver-tone snaps, this is a super-affordable option that gives you enough to work with for multiple projects. One pack includes 50 snaps with an attractive shiny finish, each measuring 15 millimeters in diameter and costing a fraction of the equivalent size at Dritz. They do feel a bit flimsier than our top pick for snaps—and like Cotowin’s, they lack a hole in the center—but they close securely and open with little resistance. Buy: Rosenice Sew-On Snaps $7.89 Buy it