The Best Sewing Clips for Keeping Your Fabrics In Order

Do you get frustrated when your fabric moves around while you’re trying to sew? Sewing clips are your answer. These little tools are a handy addition to any sewing kit. They hold fabric in place, but unlike pins, they won’t prick you as you work or leave holes in your fabric. And their flat backs allow you to feed fabric under the foot of a sewing machine without hindrance. Browse our selection of the best sewing clips below.

1. MumCraft Multipurpose Sewing Clips This set includes 100 multicolor sewing clips made to hold multiple layers of fabric. Designed with a stainless steel clip mechanism, each clip opens wide and provides a sturdy hold. A handy tin box keeps your clips together, making both storage and transport easy. Buy: BUY NOW $13.99 Buy it

2. Ottemax Sewing Clips Set These stainless steel clips are anti-rust, anti-corrosion, waterproof, and oil-proof. This pack of 15 is perfect for sewers who strive to get their measurements just right. Each 4-inch-long clip is marked in quarter-inch increments to a total of 3 inches, so you can mark hems easily without a crook. Buy: BUY NOW $8.99 Buy it

3. Daindy Sewing Clips Educators looking to teach sewing in the classroom should consider Daindy’s pack of 50 clips. These high-quality clips come at great price, and kids will love the assorted bright colors. The flat bottom of each clip features marking lines to help measure hems and seams. Buy: BUY NOW $8.12 Buy it

4. Ultima Craft Clips These 100 clips come in a convenient plastic screw-top container to help you keep organized and tidy. In addition to 75 standard-size, 1-inch-long clips, there are also 25 jumbo clips that measure 2.25 inches long and resemble colorful clothespins. Each translucent clip is marked on the bottom to help measure the depth of seams and hems. Buy: BUY NOW $14.95 Buy it