The Best Sewing Kits for Pros and Beginners Alike

Like any essential set of household tools, a sewing kit provides the basic materials and implements for sewing projects and quick mending tasks. Whether you are a novice looking for a starter set of tools, an avid crafter wanting to round out your collection of supplies, or a traveler searching for a convenient on-the-go kit, there are a range of options on the market to suit your needs. Our picks below will help you make the best choice.
1. Artika Sewing Kit
A well-stocked kit at an affordable price, this set of essential sewing tools is ideal for hand-sewing projects and a great choice for everyday use. It has more than 120 pieces, including an assortment of needles and pins, measuring tape, scissors, a metal thimble, 38 mini spools of thread, and a small set of buttons and zippers. All of the items come in a compact zippered case that provides convenient storage and portability.
2. EverSewn Starter Kit
For the ambitious sewer, this comprehensive, 14-piece kit will provide a well-rounded set of sewing and craft supplies for completing advanced projects. While a bit more expensive than other options, it includes not only basic items but many additional high-quality tools—such as a magnetic pin cushion, tailor scissors, thread snips, a rotary cutter, and a 12-by-18-inch cutting mat—that save the buyer the cost of purchasing these items separately. This kit does not include any needles or thread.
3. Singer Sewing Basket and Kit
This starter sewing kit is an excellent choice for beginners. It offers basic sewing notions including a large pair of scissors, classic tomato pin cushion, 10 needles, 100 dressmaker pins, and 10 mini spools of thread for hand sewing. The kit comes in a sturdy sewing basket with drop-down handle, built-in pincushion, removable tray, and an ample amount of space to store additional tools and materials as you build your sewing practice.
4. Alex Craft My First Sewing Kit
Recommended for children 7 to 12 years of age, this learn-to-sew kit includes easy, illustrated, step-by-step instructions to introduce basic sewing skills. It provides all the materials needed to create four sewing crafts, plus a set of essential sewing supplies—such as scissors, needles, pins, pincushion, thimble, and measuring tape—that can be saved for future projects. The materials come packed in a colorful little suitcase for easy transport and organization.
5. Coquimbo Sewing Kit for Travelers
Be prepared for any sewing emergency with this mini sewing kit. Folding into a 5-by-5-inch zippered pouch, this compact kit is easy to stash in your suitcase or purse for on-the-go repairs, and it’s also suitable for home use. Despite its size, it has all the tools and materials necessary for easy hand mending, including needles, thread, scissors, measuring tape, and spare buttons.