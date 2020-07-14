The Best Sewing Kits for Pros and Beginners Alike

Like any essential set of household tools, a sewing kit provides the basic materials and implements for sewing projects and quick mending tasks. Whether you are a novice looking for a starter set of tools, an avid crafter wanting to round out your collection of supplies, or a traveler searching for a convenient on-the-go kit, there are a range of options on the market to suit your needs. Our picks below will help you make the best choice.

1. Artika Sewing Kit A well-stocked kit at an affordable price, this set of essential sewing tools is ideal for hand-sewing projects and a great choice for everyday use. It has more than 120 pieces, including an assortment of needles and pins, measuring tape, scissors, a metal thimble, 38 mini spools of thread, and a small set of buttons and zippers. All of the items come in a compact zippered case that provides convenient storage and portability. $12.99

2. EverSewn Starter Kit For the ambitious sewer, this comprehensive, 14-piece kit will provide a well-rounded set of sewing and craft supplies for completing advanced projects. While a bit more expensive than other options, it includes not only basic items but many additional high-quality tools—such as a magnetic pin cushion, tailor scissors, thread snips, a rotary cutter, and a 12-by-18-inch cutting mat—that save the buyer the cost of purchasing these items separately. This kit does not include any needles or thread. $67.35

3. Singer Sewing Basket and Kit This starter sewing kit is an excellent choice for beginners. It offers basic sewing notions including a large pair of scissors, classic tomato pin cushion, 10 needles, 100 dressmaker pins, and 10 mini spools of thread for hand sewing. The kit comes in a sturdy sewing basket with drop-down handle, built-in pincushion, removable tray, and an ample amount of space to store additional tools and materials as you build your sewing practice. $21.00

4. Alex Craft My First Sewing Kit Recommended for children 7 to 12 years of age, this learn-to-sew kit includes easy, illustrated, step-by-step instructions to introduce basic sewing skills. It provides all the materials needed to create four sewing crafts, plus a set of essential sewing supplies—such as scissors, needles, pins, pincushion, thimble, and measuring tape—that can be saved for future projects. The materials come packed in a colorful little suitcase for easy transport and organization. $21.99