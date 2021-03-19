The Best Sewing Machines for Crafters and Artists

Sewing machines are a product of the industrial revolution, and they have never gone out of style since. In fact, with rising interest in upcycling, visible mending, and the slow fashion movement, one might even say that we’re in another golden age of sewing machines. It can be intimidating to find a good-quality one: There are many types of machines suited to a range of skill levels, and there are lots of varying features to compare, from the number of built-in stitch styles to sewing speed. Browse our selection, below, of the best sewing machines for home and studio use.

1. Singer 4423 Sewing Machine This is a machine that will satisfy most seasoned sewing machine users and will give beginners a lot of room to grow. It’s the most capable midrange one we found, offering 23 built-in stitches and automatic features such as a needle threader and one-step buttonhole maker. But what makes this machine really stand out is its powerful motor, which can reach impressive speeds of up to 1100 stitches per minute. Combine this with a presser foot that can be lifted extra high, and you’ve got a machine that can rapidly move through multiple layers of thick fabrics with no skipped stitches. Weighing about 14.5 pounds, this might not be the ideal machine to tote around, but its solid body helps reduce vibrations for greater stability. Its exterior is made of plastic, but its heavy-duty metal interior frame means this Singer will be one that will last you years. Buy: Singer 4423 Sewing Machine $179.99 Buy it

2. Janome Arctic Crystal Easy-to-Use Sewing Machine This machine looks cute, but it’s no toy. In our book, it’s the very best option for users seeking a practical and cost-efficient machine rather than something that can complete a lot of decorative stitches. Perfect for everyday fixes or small and easy projects, this Janome can glide through a wide range of fabrics, including thicker material like denim, and its intuitive dials make it incredibly user-friendly. This machine doesn’t feature an auto needle threader, but it is very easy to thread; adjusting tension is also a breeze. You have 15 built-in stitches to work with, which is probably more than enough for quotidian needs. Speed-wise, this Janome can accomplish up to 800 stitches per minute—far from an industrial standard, but perfectly good for a hobbyist. Notably, this 13-pound machine is made of robust diecast metal, which is becoming increasingly difficult to find at this price point. Buy: Janome Arctic Crystal Easy-to-Use Sewing Machine $242.99 Buy it

3. Singer Start 1304 Sewing Machine All of the machines on this list are great starter machines, but Singer’s 1304 model is a particularly good choice for beginners on a budget. It is a rather basic machine, offering just six built-in stitches (including zigzag, blind hem, and scallop), but this limited choice allows users to focus on sewing foundations without getting too overwhelmed. The stitches also have pre-set widths and lengths to take the guesswork out of setting up individual stitch patterns. This is also a relatively slow machine, with a maximum speed of 400 stitches per minute, but it can be helpful to curb one’s speed when just starting out, to focus more on the process rather than the results. While not self-threading, this machine offers an automatic bobbin winding system and auto tension control. Finally, weighing just 10 pounds, this Singer is the perfect machine to carry from your home to classes and workshops. Buy: Singer Start 1304 Sewing Machine $119.99 Buy it

4. Juki HZL-LB5100 Sewing Machine Want to take the second guessing out of the sewing process? A computerized machine might be what you seek. Offering automatic stitch settings, speed control, and other features to guarantee precision, these devices can present a slight learning curve even if you’re an experienced mechanical machine user. This Juki is one of the more affordable models from the Japanese brand’s household sewing line, and it can do a lot—as long as you spend time learning about all its functions. Highlights include its library of 100 built-in stitches, a seven-point feed dog to maximize contact with your fabric for greater evenness and precision, and of course, lots of auto capabilities from needle threading to sewing lock stitches. Our one complaint would be that while this Juki excels at gliding through light materials such as silk and chiffon, it can encounter some difficulty with heavier fabrics, particularly in terms of tension regulation. It’s maximum speed is 700 stitches per minute. Buy: Juki HZL-LB5100 Sewing Machine $349.00 Buy it