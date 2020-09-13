The Best Sewing Weights To Aid In Accurate Fabric Cutting

Cut patterns without pins! Pattern weights are handy little tools that keep pattern pieces in place to make sure you’re cutting your fabric as accurately as possible. Faster to apply, remove, and adjust than pins, weights won’t bunch the fabric or leave pin-prick holes in your textiles. A great product to use in conjunction with delicate fabrics you don’t want to mark, or with thick textiles you can’t stick a pin through, sewing weights are the solution to making perfect cuts every time. Browse our roundup of the best options below.

1. Dritz 607 Fabric Pattern Weights These fabric-covered weights are a great choice for delicate textiles, as they have no hard edges and are soft and malleable. Filled with steel balls, each weight weighs four ounces and comes in bright colors like pink, blue, and green. The textured canvas does well to stay put, and with four per pack, you're sure to get a good grip on your pattern.

2. Wisemen Glass Handle Weights If you want weights through which you're able to see your textile, choose this set of four soda-lime glass weights. Designed with a handle, you can move these weights with ease. Each weighs about four ounces and is lead-free.

3. Simplicity Vintage 1950's Fashion Paperweights Those in the market for weights with some style should choose this pack of two. Each weight is printed with a vintage fashion image, which lends a sophisticated look to an otherwise utilitarian product. While these weights are perfect for holding down patterns while you cut your textile, they also make for chic desk accessories.

4. IDS International Design Supplies Pair of Four-Pound Pattern Weights For heavy-duty textiles and projects, choose this pack of four-pound weights. Resembling irons, these weights are the largest on the list, designed with a built-in handle for easy adjustment. With all-metal construction, these weights hold down even the thickest textiles.