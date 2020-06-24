To Keep Your Tools in Top Shape, Look For the Best Sharpening Stones

Sharp ideas deserve a sharp blade. Using a dull blade to cut your craft or art materials can prove not only frustrating but also dangerous. Increase your cutting efficiency and decrease your risk of accidents with a dependable sharpening stone. Choosing the best one for your needs can be difficult, so let us lend a hand with our selection of the best sharpening stones out there.

1. Smith’s Tri-Hone Sharpening System Achieve a range of sharpening capacities with Smith’s three-stone sharpening system featuring 6-inch stones of fine, medium, and coarse grits. The stones are mounted on a rotating base, and each is easy to access and identify. The molded plastic base features nonskid rubber feet to keep you safe and steady, and a sharpening angle guide ensures that you will get a consistently precise angle. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

2. Norton Abrasives Combination Grit Benchstone Norton Abrasives’ sharpening stone is low-tech but effective and easy to use. With its combination of coarse- and fine-grit stones made of an aluminum oxide abrasive, you can sharpen a range of blades to varying degrees. This stone is ideal for deburring and producing clean edges. Buy: BUY NOW $24.99 Buy it

3. Sharp Pebble Premium Whetstone Sharp Pebble’s whetstone system scores high marks in precision and consistency. This dual-sided stone is made from super-durable silicon carbide and features both a medium grit and a fine grit. With its nonslip bamboo base, this sharpening stone stays put. To complete the set, this product comes with an angle guide and a handy instruction manual. Buy: BUY NOW $39.99 Buy it

4. Lansky Puck Sharpener Lansky’s blade and tool sharpener is an affordable and simple sharpening stone. Easy to use and transport, this pocket-sized device is ideal for lawnmower blades, hatchets, axes, shovels, and spades. The puck’s contoured shape allows a grip that’s both secure and comfortable. This stone features both a coarse and a fine side. For badly nicked blades, use the coarse side first, then refine the edge with the fine side. Buy: BUY NOW $7.49 Buy it