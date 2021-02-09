Silicone Putties for Any Purpose

What can’t a quality silicone putty do? It’s a go-to choice for making detailed molds for materials like resin, clay, or plaster, and many versions can do much, much more, from creating tool grips to stoppering leaks. Molding putties top our list, but you’ll find that our five picks can be put to use beyond crafting and sculpture. Here are the best silicone putties on the market.

1. Marvelous Molds Silicone Plastique For its price, level of customer satisfaction, and FDA approval status, this putty from Marvelous Molds nabs our top spot. About $25 buys you three-quarters of a pound of putty—more than other brands on our list—and with it you can make some of the most detailed, reliable molds around. Activate it by massaging two putties together; then you’ll have 15 to 20 minutes of working time to form your mold. After a little over an hour at room temperature, it will be ready for casting. Buy: Marvelous Molds Silicone Plastique $24.95 Buy it

2. Polly Plastics Silicone Molding Putty Functionally, this much-loved putty works the same as Marvelous Mold’s: You mix together two different putties, then shape the conglomerate into, well, whatever you’d like. A major perk: It has a high heat index of 450 °F, meaning it’s essentially meltproof. The biggest factor differentiating it from our top pick is that it is not FDA approved. We’re not doctors, but we’d avoid using it for food or dental molds of any kind. Buy: Polly Plastics Silicone Molding Putty $18.95 Buy it

3. Castin Craft Easy Mold Silicone Putty We’re back in FDA-approved territory with this molding putty. Ounce for ounce, it’s a bit pricier than our top two picks, but it cures much faster than its competitors. According to the manufacturer, your molds will set in just under half an hour. (If you’re casting resin or another material similarly sensitive to bubbling, some buyers advise giving the putty a full day just to be safe.) Just keep in mind that its working time is also much shorter: You’ll have about three minutes to shape this putty to your heart’s desire. Finally, it’s neither here nor there, but this putty comes in a deep-violet hue that might bring back fond memories of futzing with Cranium clay. Buy: Castin Craft Easy Mold Silicone Putty $29.87 Buy it

4. Versimold Moldable Silicone Rubber This line comes in a pocket-size, 6-ounce pack, but hear us out: It’s the only putty on our list capable of withstanding chemicals and temperatures up to 900 °F, which makes it best for heavy-duty projects. It’s a go-to for high-stakes fixes like electrical cord repair, or for crafting heat-resistant handles for kitchen appliances. Some buyers have even used Versimold to create whole replacements for rubber engine parts. It’s a mold, it’s mush—no, this is Super Putty. Seriously. Buy: Versimold Moldable Silicone Rubber $14.95 Buy it