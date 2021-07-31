Add Luster to Your Handknits With the Best Silk and Silk-Blend Yarns

Silk is a coveted fabric for its smooth, luxurious feel. Unfortunately, it can be a difficult material to work with because of its tendency to slip and its lack of give. For those reasons, many yarns that include silk are blended with more forgiving fibers like wool. With the right combination, a silk-blend yarn can provide a perfect marriage between the lustrous sheen and drape of silk and the elasticity of another material. Our picks below will help you find the best silk-blend yarn for your project, be it knitting, crocheting, weaving, felting, or something else entirely.

1. Noro Silk Garden Yarn Noro’s blended yarn consists of 45 percent silk, 45 percent mohair, and 10 percent lambswool. Mohair, which is made from the wool of the Angora goat, plays well with silk because it also is known for its bright sheen, and the lambswool provides even more elasticity (and likely drops the price point a level). This worsted weight yarn comes in a 50-gram/110-yard skein. Beautifully dyed, it is an excellent all-purpose choice suitable for a variety of knitting and crochet projects. Buy: Noro Silk Garden Yarn $11.95 Buy it

2. Manos Del Uruguay Silk Blend Yarn Like mohair, merino wool mixes well with silk due to its soft, fine texture. Here it is combined with Tussah silk, which is produced by worms that mostly eat oak leaves and is known for its strength and natural sheen. Together, they make a soft yet durable yarn that drapes well. It is available in a handful of solid jewel tones and variegated mixes, and each 50-gram skein contains 148 yards of yarn. Buy: Manos Del Uruguay Silk Blend Yarn $16.40 Buy it

3. Patons Silk Bamboo Yarn Bamboo can grow up to 4 feet in one day, making it a wonderful renewable resource. This yarn takes pure silk and mixes it with viscose, a cellulose fiber made from bamboo, for added strength. The result is a durable, breathable, shiny fabric that looks luxe. It has a weight category of 3, which means it is a versatile light weight. Each 65-gram skein comes with 102 yards of yarn in a variety of bright, consistent colors. Buy: Patons Silk Bamboo Yarn $15.41 Buy it

4. Alize Diva Yarn Just one skein of silk yarn can take up to 150 silkworms to make; understandably, it can be quite pricey. This acrylic yarn has been formulated to mimic silk: It’s lightweight, soft, and smooth. One skein weighs 100 grams and is 383 yards long. This the, sturdy yarn holds designs well and shows off needlework admirably. Buy: Alize Diva Yarn $6.99 Buy it