The Best Silver Leaf Sheets for Adding Shimmer to Your Artwork

Silver’s elemental symbol, Ag, stems from the Latin argentum, itself derived from a proto-Indo-European word meaning “shiny” or “white,” and the desirability of its dazzling coolness endures. Silver leaf sheets are pounded metal that has become thinner than paper. Due to its delicacy and, when made of pure silver, its brittle nature, it can be tricky to apply. But when done correctly, it adds an unbeatable brilliance to artwork, home decor, and even pastries or other foods. Below are five high-quality options that won’t let you down.

1. Vorey Silver Leaf Sheets These thin, loose leaves of silver make for luminous embellishments to any craft or home improvement project. Because they are virtually pure silver, they tarnish much less quickly than something like sterling, though the material will still require a sealant if you want to preserve the shine. Buy: Vorey Silver Leaf Sheets $11.99 Buy it

2. Barnabas Blattgold Silver Leaf Sheets Barnabas Blattgold is a specialist in gold and silver leaf, and these paper-backed sheets show the brand’s expertise. Micro-thin and notably bright, the silver leaf is consistent in tone and thickness. Keep in mind that transfer-style sheets like these are best for flat projects, though the maker has a comparable loose-leaf option as well. Buy: Barnabas Blattgold Silver Leaf Sheets $18.00 Buy it

3. Slofoodgroup Edible Silver Leaf Sheets As anyone who has had some Goldschläger on New Year’s Eve can attest, pure gold and silver are edible when pounded thin enough because they are biologically inert and pass through the digestive system without being absorbed. These thin sheets from a culinary company in Honolulu work beautifully for decorating a fondant-covered cake or creating silver flakes in whatever size you wish. Buy: Slofoodgroup Edible Silver Leaf Sheets $15.99 Buy it

4. Speedball Mona Lisa Silver Metal Leaf Sheets When the delicate warmth of pure silver isn’t required, these silvery sheets made of aluminum will do the trick. They tarnish more quickly than genuine silver, so be sure to use a sealant. And remember: Do not eat metal leaf or any silver leaf that is not labeled edible. Buy: Speedball Mona Lisa Silver Metal Leaf Sheets $8.79 Buy it