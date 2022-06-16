The Best Siphon-Feed Airbrush Kits for Murals, Stenciling, Body Painting, and More

More precise than spray paint, an airbrush is ideal for fine art, murals, nail art, automotive designs, and stenciling. There are several types of airbrushes, and classification depends on where the paint reservoir is located in relation to the brush tip. Unlike a gravity-feed model, which places the reservoir above and behind the tip, a siphon-feed airbrush positions the reservoir below the brush tip, which allows artists to see over the top of the brush as they work. Also, a siphon-feed reservoir usually holds more paint than a gravity-feed reservoir, making it more advantageous for large-scale projects. Browse our selection of siphon-feed airbrushes below to find the best product for you.

1. Master Airbrush Siphon Feed Set This Master Airbrush set features three self-centering nozzles measuring 0.3, 0.5, and 0.8 millimeters, giving you a full range of spray-pattern options. The siphon bottle holds three-quarter ounces of fluid and is suitable for media of low, medium, and high viscosity. This airbrush's ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold for long periods of time, so you can create without interruption. This airbrush, which is easy to control and creates consistent lines, offers an excellent balance of price and performance.

2. Paasche Airbrush Siphon Feed Set Paasche's siphon-feed airbrush is a masterful tool for detail work. The set includes two brush heads measuring 0.38 and 0.66 millimeters. These super-precise nozzles achieve pattern repeats as small as 1/64 inch. While this tool excels at small-scale designs, the siphon feed and dual-action trigger (which allows you to control both paint and air volume) make it a great all-around option. The siphon cup holds a quarter ounce of paint. This kit also includes a six-foot braided air hose, an instruction booklet, and two wrenches for convenient tuning.

3. AW Siphon Feed Airbrush Kit AW's entry in the siphon-feed airbrush category is a versatile multipurpose option that is great for artists on the go. Everything comes in a compact case that you can slip into a tote bag. The airbrush's removable needle and nozzle cap and dual-action trigger allow a full range of spray and stippling effects. The nozzle cap features a Teflon O-ring for corrosion resistance, ensuring that this tool will last. It's equipped with a 0.35-millimeter nozzle that facilitates precise mark making, and a 5cc metal cup—perfect for small jobs. The set comes with a portable storage case, a nozzle wrench, an instruction manual, and a pothook.

4. Grex Siphon Airbrush This airbrush from Grex is the cream of the crop. It includes a 0.3-millimeter nozzle for precise detail work, a dual-action trigger for control over both air and paint volume, an internal paint atomizer, anticorrosion Teflon seals, and a clean, responsive design. An adjustment knob in addition to the dual-action trigger makes controlling air and paint flow even easier. Use this airbrush for body painting, automobile stenciling, cake decorating, and much more. A generously sized 30-milliliter bottle holds lots of paint so you can spend less time refilling and more time painting.