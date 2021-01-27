The Best Sketch Wallets and Pocket Sketchbooks for Drawing on the Fly

Often the idea for a sketch materializes when you are out and about, rather than at home surrounded by your best supplies. To avoid having to scramble to find a spare napkin and pen, invest in a pocket sketchbook or a fully equipped sketching wallet. Also handy for visual diarists and those who prefer to make art en plein air, portable sketchbooks must first be something you’ll actually carry with you—which comes down to size, quality of materials, durability, and of course attractiveness. Read our roundup of high performers below, and never again be without the means to capture your ideas when inspiration strikes.

1. Derwent Procolour Wallet Derwent’s portable package not only contains the high-quality products that artists expect from this British brand, but it is also remarkably well designed. The zipperless black pouch contains colored pencils, graphing pencils, a sharpener, an eraser, and a sketchpad you can use without removing it from the pouch, making it easy to gather everything up when the train comes to your stop or the weather takes a turn for the worse. Amazon Buy: Derwent Procolour Wallet $44.35 Buy it

2. Royal & Langnickel Keep N’ Carry Sketching Set For sketchers more concerned with convenience than with top-quality materials, Royal & Langnickel’s wallet is a good choice. The zippered pouch is affordable and durable enough to throw in any pocket or bag without concern about damage. The included pencils are standard length despite the small package, so you will be set for months of usage without having to think about replacements. Note, however, that the sketchpad contains just 12 pages and will likely need replacing sooner. Buy: Royal & Langnickel Keep N' Carry Sketching Set $9.54 Buy it

3. Illo Fair & Square Sketchbook What’s unique about Illo’s pocket sketchbook are the square pages—a small detail that makes a big difference if you share your artwork on Instagram. Beyond that, this is an above-average sketchbook with heavy pages that lie flat, an attractive hard cover, and a useful interior back pocket. Buy: Illo Fair & Square Sketchbook Buy it

4. Moleskine Classic Notebook Often, “pocket-size” art supplies are described aspirationally rather than literally—after all, 12-inch pouches will poke out of most pockets unless you’re wearing overalls. But Moleskine’s palm-size notebook hits that sweet spot: small enough to actually carry around in a pocket, large enough to provide ample space to sketch, and thick enough to keep you supplied day after day. Buy: Moleskine Classic Notebook $14.95 Buy it