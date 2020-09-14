The Best Small Art Portfolios for Organizing and Transporting Works

Keep all your work in one place with a portfolio. Though many artists are moving toward digital presentations, it’s important you keep your original art accessible, organized, and protected. Use a book-style portfolio to present a mini gallery of your work, or an envelope-tie type to keep your work safe in storage and transport. There are many options to choose from, so make sure you select the product that’s best for you.

1. Star Products Cloth Tie Tape Art Portfolio Available in a multitude of sizes, this classic envelope-style portfolio is a great choice for storing, protecting, and transporting art. Designed with a two-inch expandable gusset, the envelope expands to accommodate a large body of work. The soft woven tie closure keeps the envelope sealed. Made in America, this portfolio is constructed of heavy-duty, acid-free, recycled paper. Buy: Star Products Cloth Tie Tape Art Portfolio $7.56 Buy it

2. Itoya Art Profolio This archival-quality portfolio book is designed for storage, transport, and display. Equipped with 24 clear sleeves, the book keeps your work protected and visible. With a slick black cover and black matte backing, this portfolio book looks professional and polished. Buy: Itoya Art Profolio $14.73 Buy it

3. Alvin Art Presentation Book This presentation book is high quality and well-priced. Made with archival-quality materials, each page properly protects your work, thanks to acid-free black polypropylene inserts and a clear plastic cover. Each page has sewn fabric edges for long-lasting construction. With 24 pages, there’s ample room to store your work. Buy: Alvin Art Presentation Book $14.99 Buy it

4. Vantasii Presentation Book Made from high-quality polypropylene, this durable, lightweight book keeps your documents, reports, and artwork safe. Each of the 40 sleeves has 98% transparency for clear display. You can keep up to 80 works safely inside; designed with a reinforced spine, this book is made to last. Buy: Vantasii Presentation Book $19.90 Buy it