The Best Smart Locks for Artists’ Studios

Have you ever left the studio only to double back to check the lock? Ease your mind with a smart lock, which can be activated and deactivated remotely—typically with your phone or your voice, and sometimes both. Smart locks are also handy for those who frequently find themselves standing in a doorway searching for their keys. Artists who tend to carry a lot of material to and from their studio will also appreciate not having to pause at the threshold to fiddle with a lock. If you manage an art center, a smart lock can also help you monitor security as people come in and out. Ready to lock up with confidence and unlock with speed? Browse our favorite smart locks below.

1. Yale Assure Lock SL This lock integrates seamlessly and communicates reliably with tech, is easy to use, and looks good to boot. It requires some installation as it replaces your deadbolt and its keypad needs mounting, but the process is straightforward. Once it’s set up, you can pair it with Alexa, Google Assistant, or HomeKit for use with voice activation. (Don’t worry: You’ll set up a PIN code for commands so strangers won’t be able to access your space.) In fact, you don’t even have to use voice control. Once you download the Yale app to your phone, your door will unlock automatically as long as you have your phone with you and Bluetooth is activated; this option also saves the lock’s battery life, as Bluetooth uses less energy than Wi-Fi. You can use the minimal keypad to set up to 25 codes for yourself or different visitors; the app can alert you whenever anyone has activated the deadbolt. Since the lock has a magnetic door sensor, you can also check in to confirm simply that the door is closed. Buy: Yale Assure Lock SL $249.99 Buy it

2. Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt If you want a lock with extra security, consider this one. It’s the only unit on this list with an alarm that sounds if someone attempts a forced entry. Like our top pick, it comes with a deadbolt that you’ll have to install to replace your current one, as well as an exterior keypad. The lock can be voice-controlled with either Alexa or Google Assistant or through an app that creates a history of every time the lock is opened. You can also use the keypad to create up to 100 code combinations and even set a code to expire after a certain period. Note that this lock is not able to sense the presence of your phone to unlock the door as you approach. Since this lock also has a keyhole, it’s a great option for those who are nervous about going completely keyless. Buy: Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt $248.00 Buy it

3. Yale Assure Lever Don’t have a deadbolt and don’t want to install one? Then take a look at this smart lock. It replaces the interior door lock and comes with a handsome handle that can be positioned on both left- and right-hinged doors. Like our top pick, this device can respond to your smartphone to auto lock and auto unlock as you approach. It also works with Alex and Google Assistant if you prefer to control it with your voice. Download and use the app to monitor activity, activate the lock, and set and share secure access codes. Buy: Yale Assure Lever $297.10 Buy it

4. August Smart Lock Pro This smart lock is the most minimal of them all. There is no new deadbolt, no extra keyhole, no keypad, and no lever. This means that installation is quite simple: All you have to do is remove your existing hardware and attach the lock to your existing deadbolt—it’s compatible with most standard single cylinder ones. Once set up, you can sync it with Alexa or HomeKit for voice control, or use the August app to program everything. Set a locking schedule, monitor the lock status, and check whether the door is closed. Like the Yale locks, this one unlocks when your phone is near, so you can essentially use your phone as your key. Of course, your original keyhole stays put, so you can still enter the old-fashioned way. Buy: August Smart Lock Pro $129.99 Buy it