The Best Snap-Fastener Kits for Garments and Artworks

Easier than sewing a button and faster to fasten, snaps are a convenient closure beloved by beginning and expert seamsters alike. First patented by German inventor Heribert Bauer in 1885, snap closures were originally intended for use on men’s trousers. From the 1930s onward, snaps became popular for rodeo cowboys, because they allowed quick removal of clothing in the event of a fall. Pearl-snap shirts produced by Western wear companies like Wrangler, Levi Strauss, and Rockmount Ranch Wear became popular among the mainstream public, beginning in the 1950s. Today, snaps are used on everything from baby onesies to denim jackets. To properly apply snaps to garments, you need the right tools: a snap-fastener kit is the answer to getting started. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Craftown Plastic All-in-One Starter Kit This complete kit has everything you need to get started. Featuring a pair of easy-press snap pliers, a screwdriver, a shank, and a hole-poking tool, this set makes for one-stop shopping. In addition to the necessary tools, this kit also includes plastic caps, studs, and sockets in different colors. Neatly packaged in a sturdy toolbox, this kit is easily stored and transported. Buy: Craftown Plastic All-in-One Starter Kit $19.99 Buy it

2. LIHAO Snaps and Snap Pliers Set Another starter kit, this snap-fastener set comes with all the necessary tools, including pliers, a shank, and a hole-poking tool. With 375 sets of plastic snaps in 24 vibrant colors ranging from lilac to lime, this kit has excellent variety. Buy: LIHAO Snaps and Snap Pliers Set $27.99 Buy it

3. General Tools Snap Fastener Kit For those looking for a more pared-down option with just the necessities, go with this option. Complete with six brass snaps and a two-piece setting tool, this intuitive system makes applying snaps without pliers a breeze. Use this tool on everything from jeans to tarps to outerwear. Buy: General Tools Snap Fastener Kit $7.88 Buy it

4. Alritz Store Leather Snap Fasteners Kit Another kit with a two-piece fastener rather than snap pliers, this option comes equipped with 120 metal snaps. Available in finishes ranging from gold to gunmetal, these snaps look great on everything from denim to leather. With a two-piece punch tool, pointed tool, and concave tool, you’ll be fastening snaps to fabric in no time. Buy: Alritz Store Leather Snap Fasteners Kit $13.90 Buy it