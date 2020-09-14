The Best Snap Pliers for a Variety of Materials

Make it snappy. Used on everything from denim to diapers, snaps are a handy closure, easily undone and sewn onto fabric. First patented in 1885 by a German inventor, snaps were originally intended only for men’s trousers but were eventually made ubiquitous by rodeo cowboys of the 1930s. Westernwear companies like Wrangler and Levi Strauss began producing pearl-snap shirts, and the closure became popular amidst the mainstream public. Snaps are great for beginning and expert seamstresses alike. In order to properly attach snaps to your garments, it’s important to make sure you have the proper tools. An inexpensive alternative to a snap press, snap pliers are a one-step application solution. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Babyville Boutique Snap Pliers Best used for plastic snaps, these pliers are a great basic. Designed with a rubber pressing head and a calibrated die tray, these pliers allow secure and easy insertion, without causing damage to the snap covers. Complete with a screwdriver and hole-poking device, this set has all the tools you need to get started. Buy: Babyville Boutique Snap Pliers $16.96 Buy it

2. Dritz Heavy Duty Snap Pliers Best suited for heavy-duty materials like leather and canvas, these pliers work well for applying snap closures to jackets, coats, skiwear, and boat covers. Designed with a rubber-covered handle, these pliers provide a comfortable hold. Complete with five snaps and a snap remover, you can get to applying snaps right away. Buy: Dritz Heavy Duty Snap Pliers $21.61 Buy it

3. KAMsnaps Plastic Snaps Hand-held Pliers Tool Best used for plastic snaps, this set of pliers comes with a set of extra dies so you can work with a variety of snap sizes and shapes. Simple to use and sturdily constructed, this tool is a great choice for beginners and experts alike. Complete with a hole-punching tool and a screwdriver, this product facilitates a full snap-application setup. Buy: KAMsnaps Plastic Snaps Hand-held Pliers Tool $19.97 Buy it

4. DianMan Heavy-Duty Snap Fastener Pliers This fully adjustable set of pliers provides greater leverage than a peg-and-die design and locks into place once you set it. The adjustable snap setter allows for a tighter or somewhat looser clamp, depending on how you calibrate it, so you can get a custom fit. Suited for metal snaps, this set of pliers is a great choice for thicker textiles, like canvas or leather. Buy: DianMan Heavy-Duty Snap Fastener Pliers $39.99 Buy it