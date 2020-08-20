The Best Sock Yarns for Knitting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Making socks is one of the most popular knitting projects out there. To make the perfect pair, you’ll want to choose a skein of yarn specially spun for the task. Sock-making works best with a yarn that offers some stretch, and generally knitters prefer wool-nylon blends with at least 20% nylon for guaranteed elasticity. If you prefer thin socks, choose a fingering weight skein, and if you prefer thicker socks, choose a bulkier ball. Beyond that, you should choose the yarn that best suits your taste. Available in a plethora of material compositions, colors, and gradients, there’s plenty of sock yarn to choose from. Browse our roundup below of the best options on the market.

1. Patons Kroy Socks Yarn Made of 75% wool and 25% nylon, this yarn is a quintessential choice for sock-making projects. The four-ply, superfine wool blend comes in an array of 33 solid and gradient colors. The gradient options allow you to knit stripes and other fun patterns, while the solid colors are a more classic choice. With a fine gauge and a machine washable composition, this yarn is ideal for sock knitting and wear. Buy: Patons Kroy Socks Yarn $8.73 Buy it

2. Lion Brand Yarn Sock-Ease Yarn Like the option above, this traditional fingering-weight sock yarn has a 75% wool and 25% nylon composition. Available in an array of sophisticated solid and gradient colors, this yarn is vibrant and can be used to knit a variety of multicolored patterns. Finished with aloe vera, this yarn softens your hands while you crochet or knit and is completely machine washable. Buy: Lion Brand Yarn Sock-Ease Yarn $10.67 Buy it

3. Premier Yarns Mallard Wool-Free Sock Yarn This wool-free yarn comes at a great price and is made of an acrylic blend that won’t scratch sensitive skin. The saturated, self-patterning gradients knit to make a beautiful stripe. Machine washable, this yarn is easy to pattern and functional to wear. Buy: Premier Yarns Mallard Wool-Free Sock Yarn Buy it

4. Regia Arne&Carlos Design Line With 17 color gradients inspired by the paintings of Edvard Munch, this yarn makes beautiful self-patterned stripes. Composed of 75% virgin wool and 25% polyamide, this high-quality yarn has great stretch and is machine washable. The superfine gauge makes thin, breathable socks. Buy: Regia Arne&Carlos Design Line $16.89 Buy it